Sainsbury's offers Nectar points to customers who charge up EVs on site

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers using Sainsbury's ultra-rapid EV charging service Smart Charge will now be rewarded with Nectar points when charging their cars, in a move described by the supermarket as an "EV industry first".

Sainsbury's announced the new initiative yesterday, confirming it the offer will be rolled out to all its charging sites between now and 24th June. The move will allow customers with active Nectar accounts to collect loyalty points, with one Nectar point awarded for every pound spent.

Earlier this year, Sainsbury's moved its expanding charging network into its new Smart Charge venture, providing it with a dedicated brand for its growing network of ultra-rapid charge points which now comprises more than 400 charging bays across its car parks.

Sainsbury's said the service has "proven to be a hit" with drivers by offering a "reliable, accessible and easy-to-use charging solution for their electric vehicle" that has recorded more than 65,000 hours of charging to date.

The supermarket also this week announced the launch of its 50th Smart Charge EV charging station with 12 new bays now ready at is London Enfield Superstore, which it said is "ideally placed" for EV drivers heading in or out of the city.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury' director of property, procurement, and EV ventures, called the initiative a "huge milestone" for Sainsbury's Smart Charge business making it the first EV charging provider to offer customers loyalty benefits.

"With bays in more locations than ever before, and Sainsbury's stores conveniently placed far and wide, it has never been easier for EV drivers across the UK to access ultra-rapid facilities, and now they can reap the benefit of Nectar points too," he added. "Not to forget the added advantage of popping into a Sainsbury's store to pick up some groceries while waiting for their vehicle charge to complete."

Smart Charge is the only fully owned and end-to-end managed EV charging business from a UK supermarket. Sainsbury's said it launched the service to help advance the uptake of EVs by making charging on-the-go more accessible as well as supporting the UK's transition to a low-carbon economy.