Treasury raises £52.5bn from environmental taxes in 2023

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Revenues from taxes designed to reduce negative environmental impacts have returned to pre-pandemic levels, new ONS data confirms

UK taxes designed to reduce negative environmental and climate impacts raked in £52.5bn for the Treasury in 2023, marking a near-five per cent increase on the previous year, according to the Office for...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Are alternative proteins a solution to Britain's food security challenges?

Soil Association among first to sign up to Good Energy's 'hourly matching' service

Most read
01

'The renewables future has arrived': Renewables provide 30 per cent of global electricity for first time

08 May 2024 • 5 min read
02

Government awards £196m to support development of advanced nuclear fuels plant

08 May 2024 • 4 min read
03

New Boiler Upgrade Scheme regulations come into force

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
04

Women in Green Business Awards 2024: Nominations announced

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
05

EasyJet, Ryanair, and Wizz slam calls to exclude long-haul flights from contrail crackdown

07 May 2024 • 3 min read

More on Taxation

Treasury raises £52.5bn from environmental taxes in 2023
Taxation

Treasury raises £52.5bn from environmental taxes in 2023

Revenues from taxes designed to reduce negative environmental impacts have returned to pre-pandemic levels, new ONS data confirms

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 May 2024 • 3 min read
'Climate Damages Tax': Fossil fuel levy could raise $720bn to tackle climate crisis
Taxation

'Climate Damages Tax': Fossil fuel levy could raise $720bn to tackle climate crisis

Campaign groups propose tax on fossil fuel extraction to help bridge climate funding gap through to the end of the decade

James Murray
James Murray
clock 29 April 2024 • 5 min read
'Volatile and uncertain': Why declining oil and gas revenues pose a threat to Scotland's finances
Taxation

'Volatile and uncertain': Why declining oil and gas revenues pose a threat to Scotland's finances

Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank assesses the impact of declining oil and gas tax revenue forecasts on Scotland's income compared to that of rest of UK

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 March 2024 • 7 min read