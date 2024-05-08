Government awards £196m to support development of advanced nuclear fuels plant

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
(L-R) Urenco CEO Boris Schucht and Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho | Credit: DESNZ
Image:

(L-R) Urenco CEO Boris Schucht and Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho | Credit: DESNZ

Urenco to co-fund uranium enrichment facility in Cheshire that aims to produce fuel for powering advanced reactors and challenge Russia's dominance of the market

Urenco has been awarded £196m in government funding to help develop the UK's first advanced nuclear fuel production facility in Cheshire, which is expected to begin producing fuel for both domestic and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Are alternative proteins a solution to Britain's food security challenges?

Soil Association among first to sign up to Good Energy's 'hourly matching' service

Most read
01

'The renewables future has arrived': Renewables provide 30 per cent of global electricity for first time

08 May 2024 • 5 min read
02

Government awards £196m to support development of advanced nuclear fuels plant

08 May 2024 • 4 min read
03

New Boiler Upgrade Scheme regulations come into force

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
04

Women in Green Business Awards 2024: Nominations announced

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
05

EasyJet, Ryanair, and Wizz slam calls to exclude long-haul flights from contrail crackdown

07 May 2024 • 3 min read

More on Nuclear

X-energy and Cavendish Nuclear win £3.3m grant to develop advanced modular reactor vision
Nuclear

X-energy and Cavendish Nuclear win £3.3m grant to develop advanced modular reactor vision

The companies have been awarded development funding from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero via the Future Nuclear Enabling Fund (FENF)

Amber Rolt
clock 04 April 2024 • 3 min read
UK and Canada ink nuclear fusion fuel partnership
Nuclear

UK and Canada ink nuclear fusion fuel partnership

Memorandum of Understanding aims to improve R&D collaboration, boost skills base, and harmonise regulation

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 February 2024 • 2 min read
MPs warn role of SMRs in Britain's energy mix remains unclear, despite £215m investment
Nuclear

MPs warn role of SMRs in Britain's energy mix remains unclear, despite £215m investment

Environmental Audit Committee warns Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero that nuclear capacity could be little as 12GW by 2050

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 February 2024 • 6 min read