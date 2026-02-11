UN tax talks could unlock billions for nature – but only if negotiators get it right

Businesses watching nature markets and biodiversity credits should pay closer attention to current UN tax cooperation treaty talks, as they may prove hugely consequential, write Professor Jessica Dempsey and the Tax Justice Network's Luke Holland
While corporate sustainability teams fixate on biodiversity disclosures, a more consequential drama is currently unfolding in New York. Indeed, UN negotiations aimed at securing a global treaty on international...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis