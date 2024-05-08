Soil Association among first to sign up to Good Energy's 'hourly matching' service

The Soil Association has become one of the first organisations to take advantage of Good Energy's ‘hourly-matching' service, which aims to provide "unprecedented" levels of detail on how electricity use is matched on an hourly basis with renewable sources of power.

Good Energy claims it is the first UK energy supplier to share hourly energy matching data with its larger business customers, allowing them to view which generators - including farms and wind farms - are supplying their renewable electricity for each hour of the day.

The hourly-matching data is accessed via an online platform provided in partnership with Granular Energy. It enables businesses and organisations to better understand how their power is generated and simplifies corporate CO2 reporting, Good Energy said.

The partnership with the Soil Association announced on Friday is designed to support the charity in measuring and reducing its carbon emissions by enabling it to shift its energy usage to times of the day when there is higher levels of power generation from renewables.

Good Energy said the platform also showed when more power is being used than expected, thereby helping organisations to avoid inefficiencies and save money on their energy bills.

Nigel Pocklington, chief executive at Good Energy, said hourly-matching offered business owners "truly transparent insights into how they're powering their operations and how they can be more sustainable".

"To build a zero-carbon grid that's free from polluting and expensive fossil fuels, we have to get better at using renewable electricity as it's generated and storing it for when it's needed," he added. "It's the future of renewable energy use in the UK and will play a key role in supporting the transition to a cleaner and greener economy."

The Soil Association is based in Bristol and sources some of its electricity from solar panels owned by Leeways Packaging Services across two sites in nearby Gloucestershire.

The company, which produces recyclable trays for the food industry, only operates its manufacturing sites from Monday to Thursday, meaning around 25 per cent of the power generated by its on-site solar panels is exported back to the grid for use by Good Energy customers, it explained.

Pete Williams at the Soil Association said Good Energy's hourly matching service bore similarities to the environmental charity's work.

"We're always trying to connect people with the source of their food and where their products are coming from, in the same way Good Energy are showing us exactly who's helping to produce our energy," he said.

"Many people say they feel powerless in the face of climate change but we all make choices, not matter how small, that can have a benefit. And when you look across business, communities and individuals, choosing renewable energy adds up to a massive difference."

