UK Green Business Awards: Oceana named as charity partner

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Oceana
Image:

Credit: Oceana

UK's premier green business awards to promote the work of leading ocean charity at ceremony on 12 June

BusinessGreen is delighted to announce that Oceana has been confirmed as the charity partner for this year's UK Green Business Awards.

The international non-profit will feature at the prestigious awards ceremony on the evening of Wednesday June 12th, with UK executive director Hugo Tagholm set to address the audience of more than 500 business leaders from across the green economy.

Oceana is the world's leading advocacy body for ocean protection and has played a key role in securing protected status for nearly four million square miles of ocean.

Tagholm is one of the UK's foremost ocean campaigners having previously led the charity Surfers Against Sewage and founded the Plastic Free Communities movement.

He will join a stellar line-up for the second annual UK Green Business Awards, which will once again celebrate and showcase the work of nearly 200 top businesses in advancing the net zero transition and promoting the green economy, including awards sponsors Eunomia Research & Consulting, Enfinium, Osborne Clarke, Royal London Asset Management, and Verco.

"We're delighted to welcome Oceana as the charity partner for the UK Green Business Awards 2024," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "The organisation does fantastic work and has delivered real progress in protecting habitats that are critical to our environmental and economic health, but are all too easily overlooked."

Tagholm said: "The UK Green Business Awards are a vital opportunity to celebrate those leading the way on solutions for our planet. We have the creativity, skills and resources to build ourselves a lasting future in a thriving natural world. Truly, that's our only option: there is no business on a dead planet."

Finalists at this year's awards can now reserve their place at the awards ceremony and gala dinner, which takes place at The Brewery in Farringdon on the evening of Wednesday June 12th. The prestigious event will feature speeches from Murray and Tagholm, as well as our politician and lifetime achievement award winners, and the opportunity to network with hundreds of business leaders and investors from across the green economy.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Women in Green Business Awards 2024: Nominations announced

We must not let central net zero planning crush our brilliant enterprise economy

Most read
01

'The renewables future has arrived': Renewables provide 30 per cent of global electricity for first time

08 May 2024 • 5 min read
02

Government awards £196m to support development of advanced nuclear fuels plant

08 May 2024 • 4 min read
03

New Boiler Upgrade Scheme regulations come into force

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
04

Women in Green Business Awards 2024: Nominations announced

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
05

EasyJet, Ryanair, and Wizz slam calls to exclude long-haul flights from contrail crackdown

07 May 2024 • 3 min read

More on Biodiversity

'Deeply concerning': Environmental watchdog slams failure to implement water quality rules
Biodiversity

'Deeply concerning': Environmental watchdog slams failure to implement water quality rules

Office of Environmental Protection warns legal targets to improve water quality in rivers, lakes, and coastal areas are likely to be missed

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 May 2024 • 5 min read
Anastasia Volkova: 'New sustainable systems and models have to outlast the conventional ones'
Biodiversity

Anastasia Volkova: 'New sustainable systems and models have to outlast the conventional ones'

CEO and co-founder of Regrow Ag reveals her mission to help the agricultural industry slash its outsized environmental impacts and explains why 'all jobs are sustainability jobs'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 May 2024 • 4 min read
UK Green Business Awards: Oceana named as charity partner
Biodiversity

UK Green Business Awards: Oceana named as charity partner

UK's premier green business awards to promote the work of leading ocean charity at ceremony on 12 June

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 30 April 2024 • 2 min read