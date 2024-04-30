UK Green Business Awards: Oceana named as charity partner

BusinessGreen is delighted to announce that Oceana has been confirmed as the charity partner for this year's UK Green Business Awards.

The international non-profit will feature at the prestigious awards ceremony on the evening of Wednesday June 12th, with UK executive director Hugo Tagholm set to address the audience of more than 500 business leaders from across the green economy.

Oceana is the world's leading advocacy body for ocean protection and has played a key role in securing protected status for nearly four million square miles of ocean.

Tagholm is one of the UK's foremost ocean campaigners having previously led the charity Surfers Against Sewage and founded the Plastic Free Communities movement.

He will join a stellar line-up for the second annual UK Green Business Awards, which will once again celebrate and showcase the work of nearly 200 top businesses in advancing the net zero transition and promoting the green economy, including awards sponsors Eunomia Research & Consulting, Enfinium, Osborne Clarke, Royal London Asset Management, and Verco.

"We're delighted to welcome Oceana as the charity partner for the UK Green Business Awards 2024," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "The organisation does fantastic work and has delivered real progress in protecting habitats that are critical to our environmental and economic health, but are all too easily overlooked."

Tagholm said: "The UK Green Business Awards are a vital opportunity to celebrate those leading the way on solutions for our planet. We have the creativity, skills and resources to build ourselves a lasting future in a thriving natural world. Truly, that's our only option: there is no business on a dead planet."

Finalists at this year's awards can now reserve their place at the awards ceremony and gala dinner, which takes place at The Brewery in Farringdon on the evening of Wednesday June 12th. The prestigious event will feature speeches from Murray and Tagholm, as well as our politician and lifetime achievement award winners, and the opportunity to network with hundreds of business leaders and investors from across the green economy.