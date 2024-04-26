'UK first': Aldi moves to 100 per cent recycled plastic for soft drinks packaging

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Aldi UK
Image:

Credit: Aldi UK

Supermarket to become first in UK to make switch to 100 per cent recycled plastic across entire range of soft drinks and bottled water

Supermarket chain Aldi has announced it is moving all its own-brand soft drinks and bottled water into 100 per cent recycled plastic across its stores in England and Wales. The move is set to make...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Waitrose and Wildfarmed to roll-out regeneratively-farmed bread

'Changing the game before our eyes': IEA touts surging battery market as critical for global climate goals

Most read
01

'The renewables future has arrived': Renewables provide 30 per cent of global electricity for first time

08 May 2024 • 5 min read
02

Government awards £196m to support development of advanced nuclear fuels plant

08 May 2024 • 4 min read
03

New Boiler Upgrade Scheme regulations come into force

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
04

Women in Green Business Awards 2024: Nominations announced

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
05

EasyJet, Ryanair, and Wizz slam calls to exclude long-haul flights from contrail crackdown

07 May 2024 • 3 min read

More on Recycling

'Immense pressure': Fast fashion is hurting second hand clothing market, WRAP warns
Recycling

'Immense pressure': Fast fashion is hurting second hand clothing market, WRAP warns

Report sets out how rise in demand for low-cost clothing is denting revenues for the sector responsible for recycling old clothes

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 30 April 2024 • 2 min read
Deposit Return Scheme: UK-wide drinks bottle recycling scheme delayed to 2027
Recycling

Deposit Return Scheme: UK-wide drinks bottle recycling scheme delayed to 2027

Launch of DRS delayed by further two years amid ongoing row over inclusion of glass between UK and devolved governments

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 April 2024 • 7 min read
Decathlon rolls out buyback service to wider range of sports equipment
Recycling

Decathlon rolls out buyback service to wider range of sports equipment

Sports retailer announces major expansion to circular economy scheme

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 24 April 2024 • 3 min read