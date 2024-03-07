UK Green Business Awards: Last chance to enter

There is just one day left to submit an entry for the UK Green Business Awards 2024, ahead of the final deadline of midnight on Friday 8th March.

Following a significant number of requests for deadline extensions, BusinessGreen extended the deadline for entries by one week, but tomorrow marks the cut-off for entries to the UK's most prestigious green business awards.

The awards are free to enter and the shortlist will be announced later this month. The UK's awards ceremony and gala dinner will then take place on the evening of Wednesday June 12th at The Brewery in central London.

Now in their second year, the UK Green Business Awards are a successor to the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, which ran for over a decade and celebrated thousands of trail-blazing businesses and leaders that helped establish the net zero economy as one of the UK's premier economic success stories.

The awards were revamped last year as the UK Green Business Awards, positioning the event to better reflect the growing breadth, reach, and influence of a green economy that is now firmly embedded in the mainstream.

All finalists will be invited to join us for a glittering awards ceremony on the evening of Wednesday 12 June, featuring keynote speeches from leading politicians, musical entertainment, and a gala three course dinner, as well as the chance to network with 600 of the best and brightest from across the UK's green economy.