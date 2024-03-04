UK Green Business Awards entry deadline extended by one week

The deadline for entries for the UK Green Business Awards 2024 has been extended by one week to midnight on Friday 8th March.

Following a significant number of requests for deadline extensions, BusinessGreen can confirm it is to extend the deadline for all entrants so as to ensure a levelling playing field.

"We've had a record level of interest in this year's awards from the UK's burgeoning green economy," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "Lots of people have requested an extension to last year's deadline for their entries, so we've decided to extend the deadline for everyone and ensure we can celebrate as many fantastic green businesses and projects as possible.

"Thanks to everyone who has entered so far and we hope to see them at the awards ceremony in June."

The awards are free to enter and the shortlist will be announced later this month. The UK's most prestigious green business awards will then take place on the evening of Wednesday June 12th at The Brewery in central London.

Now in their second year, the UK Green Business Awards are a successor to the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, which ran for over a decade and celebrated thousands of trail-blazing businesses and leaders that helped establish the net zero economy as one of the UK's premier economic success stories.

The awards were revamped last year as the UK Green Business Awards, positioning the event to better reflect the growing breadth, reach, and influence of a green economy that is now firmly embedded in the mainstream.

All finalists entries will be invited to join us for a glittering awards ceremony on the evening of Wednesday 12 June, featuring keynote speeches from leading politicians, musical entertainment, and a gala three course dinner, as well as the chance to network with 600 of the best and brightest from across the UK's green economy.