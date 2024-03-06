Anthesis snaps up US sustainability reporting specialist BuzzWord

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Sustainability consultancy’s latest acquisition sees US ESG reporting specialist BuzzWord join its expanding portfolio

Anthesis has acquired US-based corporate environmental and social data reporting specialist BuzzWord, in move aimed at bolstering the sustainability consultancy's expertise "in response to the evolving...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

