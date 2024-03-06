University of Edinburgh kicks off net zero forest and peatland restoration scheme

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Credit: University of Edinburgh
Image:

Credit: University of Edinburgh

University starts work on plans to plant two million trees and restore 855 hectares of peatland

The University of Edinburgh has begun work on what is thought to be one of the largest nature-based offset projects undertaken by a UK university, confirming plans to expand woodland and restore peatland...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Fly up': Heathrow to turn Heston Blumenthal breakfast into biofuel

CCC warns UK's approach to climate adaptation 'is not working'

Most read
01

Unilever, Danone, KPMG, and Accenture slammed over corporate air travel emissions

12 March 2024 • 6 min read
02

REMA: Government to publish plans to boost energy security and renewables investment

12 March 2024 • 10 min read
03

Mersey Tidal Power: Plans for multibillion-pound barrage connecting Liverpool and Wirral unveiled

11 March 2024 • 4 min read
04

'Net zero ready?' How the government's fixation on gas is undermining UK energy security

12 March 2024 • 6 min read
05

'The gas and electricity industries need to work hand in hand': The energy industry respond to the government's REMA reforms

12 March 2024 • 11 min read

More on Offsets

Behind the scenes of the Lord Mayor of London's new carbon markets drive
Offsets

Behind the scenes of the Lord Mayor of London's new carbon markets drive

Lord Mayor Michael Mainelli sets out his vision for boosting the effectiveness of carbon markets

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 March 2024 • 6 min read
'Oxford Offsetting Principles': Report calls for carbon offset market 'course correction'
Offsets

'Oxford Offsetting Principles': Report calls for carbon offset market 'course correction'

Oxford University updates guidance for high integrity carbon credits, warning 'vast majority' of offsetting approaches are not delivering on their promises

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 February 2024 • 4 min read
Good corporate climate action means buying carbon removals, starting now
Offsets

Good corporate climate action means buying carbon removals, starting now

The updated Oxford Offsetting Principles can help build integrity into carbon markets, write Gabrielle Walker and Kaya Axelsson

Gabrielle Walker, Rethinking Removals and Kaya Axelsson, Oxford Net Zero
clock 27 February 2024 • 4 min read