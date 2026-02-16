'Completely unnecessary': Veggie brands warn against EU ban on meat names for plant-based food

Terms such as 'plant-based burger' or 'vegetarian sausage' have developed organically to communicate format and use rather than content, joint letter claims
Almost 30 leading plant-based food brands and vegetarian groups have warned that EU proposals to ban the use of descriptors such as 'beef', ‘chicken', 'burgers', 'drumsticks', 'sausages' and 'steaks' for...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis