Asda to save over 60 tonnes of plastic a year with new beef packaging

Stuart Stone
Credit: Asda
Credit: Asda

Supermarket swaps Just Essentials beef mince plastic trays for vacuum-packed recyclable film

Asda has today removed plastic tray packaging from its Just Essentials beef mince range in favour of a lighter, recyclable, film alternative, claiming the move will take 67.6 tonnes of plastic out of its supply chain each year.

Available in store and online from today, the new packaging contains 60 per cent less plastic and has been developed to be compliant with On-Pack Recycling Label guidance - meaning customers can recycle clean used packaging at collection points at 250 Asda stores.

Moreover, the new vacuum-packed mince removes oxygen which typically causes a product to spoil meaning the mince now has a longer shelf and takes up less fridge space, while containing the same amount of product.

The move is the latest in a string of changes from Asda as it works towards rolling out 100 per cent recyclable packaging by 2025.

The retailer also removed 'best before' dates on almost 250 fresh fruit and vegetable products and introduced 'best before' instead of 'use by' dates on its own brand yoghurts to help customers reduce food waste in the home and save money. 

Jon Wells, sustainable packaging manager at Asda, said the retailer was always looking at new ways to make positive changes which will benefit both customers and the planet. "We believe that this is one of those changes," he said. "Not only does this improve shelf life and provide greater convenience for our customers, it also removes tonnes of non-recyclable plastic from our supply chain, reducing our carbon footprint."  

Asda's latest ESG report, which provides an annual review of the progress it has made towards its environmental targets, revealed that in 2022 the supermarket has increased the proportion of own-label packaging that can be recycled to 93 per cent. 

Asda's packaging swap comes just days after M&S reformulated the packaging of sandwiches it sells in its in-store cafes to FSC approved cardboard or paper-based alternatives that use 79 per cent less plastic.

It also follows news from Greenpeace UK and Everyday Plastic's 'Big Plastic Count' that more than 30,000 Brits have already registered to take part in the annual survey, which aims to confront ministers with the scale of the UK's plastic waste mountain ahead of the next round of Global Plastics Treaty talks in April.

Stuart Stone
