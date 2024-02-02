Confusion reigns over Labour's £28bn green investment goal

The confusion surrounding Labour's flagship £28bn a year Green Prosperity Plan ratcheted up another notch yesterday, after further reports suggested the Party was preparing to drop the annual investment goal.

The Guardian reported late yesterday that unnamed Labour sources had said the party would drop the overarching £28bn a year investment goal and instead focus on "specific outcomes linked to specific investment". Speaking this morning Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones indicated the Party would revisit its spending plans ahead of the next election based on the state of the economy and the "case-by-case business cases" for different green projects.

The Guardian reported Labour would retain its core mission to increase investment green infrastructure, including through the creation of a new publicly owned energy investment vehicle called GB Energy and a national insulation programme, plans that are estimated to cost just under £10bn a year by the end of the next Parliament.

It is unclear if the new proposed plan would include the £8bn to £10bn a year already assigned to green projects over the coming years by the current government, but even if they come in addition to existing spending plans the new approach would imply spending of under £20bn a year, rather than the £28bn Labour had originally targeted.

The Green Prosperity Plan and its £28bn a year green investment pledge was widely regarded as core to Labour's economic growth strategy. This week has seen a string of new strategy documents from the Party that have highlighted how it regards planning reform and green investment as key to improving relations with business and reviving the UK's economy.

But the plan has become a target for Conservative and media attacks, with government Ministers arguing the pledge is unfunded and would lead to higher taxes or more borrowing.

Labour Ministers have repeatedly sought to reject this criticism, arguing the annual investment target is for the end of the Parliament and even then will only be met if any borrowing is in line with strict fiscal rules.

But with questions continuing over the target a row has rumbled on for weeks within Labour over whether or not it should be ditched altogether.

A number of key figures around Starmer, including Labour's director of campaigns Morgan McSweeney and campaigns coordinator Pat McFadden have reportedly been pushing hard for the target to be dropped, arguing accusations of fiscal recklessness present a threat to Labour's poll lead. There are also concerns that if Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announces further tax cuts in the upcoming Budget - as is widely expected - there will be even less funding available for green public investment.

But other senior figures within the Party have countered that any U-turn would result in Labour dropping a core economic policy that polling suggests is popular with a sizeable majority of the public. Starmer's chief of staff, Sue Gray, is also said to be wary of a move that could fuel accusations that the Labour leader 'flip flops' on key issues.

This internal row has increasingly been carried out in public, with some insiders briefing the media that the axing of the spending target is inevitable, despite Ministers repeatedly voicing their commitment to the goal in public.

One shadow minister told the Guardian: "The £28bn is definitely going as a figure. It will be changed to specific outcomes linked to specific investment, rather than being a random figure to be allocated at a later date."

The sense of confusion was amplified by a day of conflicting signals from the Labour leadership at its annual business conference.

Asked 10 times by Sky News about the future of the £28bn a year goal, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves refused to unequivocally back the specific figure, while insisting a Labour government would ramp up investment in green infrastructure.

"There's a global race going on to capture jobs in carbon capture and storage, green hydrogen, small modular reactors and floating offshore wind," Reeves said. "We need a government that backs business, which is why things like the National Wealth Fund that we've set out are so important. But it is also absolutely essential that all our policies are consistent with our fiscal rules… the Green Prosperity Plan is no exception to that."

But earlier in the day, Starmer had reiterated the Party's position that it would aim to deliver £28bn a year of investment while complying with its rules on borrowing. "We will ramp up to that £28bn during the second half of the parliament subject to of course what the government has already allocated and subject to our fiscal rules," he told the BBC.

Speaking this morning to Sky News, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones gave the clearest indication yet the specific £28bn target had been shelved.

"The number that we will get to, if we are in government, will be subject to two things," he said. "Firstly, it will be subject to the state of the economy. We know we're going to inherit a bad economy from the Conservatives, but we have plans to turn that around, and of course, we hope to be successful doing that. But it will also be subject to case-by-case business cases that if, I'm the chief secretary to the Treasury in the next Labour government, I will have to sign off."

He added that the total investment would shift based on how much private investment a Labour government could attract. "It will depend on what the types of projects are, what the types of partnerships are with the private sector, and also our ability for the market, for our country, to deliver on those projects," he said. "The number will move around just as a matter of fact. It will depend on the strength of the economy - we will only invest when it's affordable - but also on a case-by-case basis working with the private sector."

Any move to ditch the target would spark fierce criticism from environmental campaigners, business leaders, and many Party members.

Polling this week from More in Common found that among people planning to vote Labour, the £28bn pledge was the second most popular potential manifesto proposal, just behind plans to abolish tax breaks for private schools.

Nearly one in eight said they thought the next government should increase investment in tackling the climate crisis, while two-thirds said it should be a priority.

The polling echoes a host of recent polls that have shown the environment and climate change is routinely a top five issue for voters and plans to accelerate decarbonisation efforts are broadly popular.

Some high-profile business leaders have also called for all parties to beef up decarbonisation policies, with the British Chambers of Commerce this week becoming the latest group to call for a renewed push to catalyse increased investment in green infrastructure.

And earlier this week, former Siemens UK boss Jurgen urged Labour to stick with its green investment plans, arguing "the £28bn is not a cost, it's an investment. If you make this investment, business will return to the UK".

The shelving of the £28bn target is also unlikely to bring an end to government attacks over Labour's green investment plans.

In a statement this morning, Treasury Minister Laura Trott accused the Opposition of "desperate dishonesty" over the target.

"Labour are now trying to pretend they never said their 2030 energy policy would cost £28bn a year, despite repeatedly saying that their 2030 policy costs £28bn a year," she said. "Labour are resorting to this desperate dishonesty because they cannot say how they will pay for their 2030 spending spree as they do not have a plan. Everyone knows they will end up having to raise thousands of pounds of taxes on working people to fill their £28bn black hole."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.