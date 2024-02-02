Haven invests £18m in holiday park solar and energy efficiency drive

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
EXCLUSIVE: Holiday park firm unveils multi-million-pound project to deliver 9MW of solar capacity and cut carbon emissions by 15 per cent this year

Holiday park operator Haven has unveiled plans to invest £18m in energy saving measures and the deployment of 9MW of solar capacity across 39 of its 41 sites this year.

The firm today confirmed more than £13m is to be allocated to solar projects, with a further £5m set aside for a range of decarbonisation initiatives that aim to reduce the carbon footprint of the more than three million guests and 25,000 holiday homeowners who use the parks each year.

New solar panels are to be installed before this June at parks with main facilities buildings. The rollout is expected to provide enough clean electricity to power more than 8,000 UK households for a year - equivalent to around 10 per cent of the total electricity used by Haven parks.

Air source heat pumps are also to be installed at three swimming pools, while remote building management and data monitoring systems are being rolled out alongside refrigeration upgrades and other energy saving technologies.

According to Haven, the investments will help it meet growing demand for eco-friendly holidays, after recent research found over 80 per cent of guests agree green energy is important to them and 70 per cent suggested there should be more solar panels installed at the company's parks.

"This investment builds on our commitment to caring for people, parks and the planet," said Simon Palethorpe, managing director at Haven. "We want everyone to be involved at our holiday parks which is why we are engaging our supply chain and working with our team and holiday makers alike in our 'keen to be green' efforts.

"These fit for future investments put sustainability at the heart of family staycations and are a great addition to our promise to give incredible value to guests and owners."

Part of Bourne Leisure alongside Warner Leisure, Haven was acquired by alternative asset manager Blackstone in 2021. The operator has invested almost £230m in its park portfolio during 2021 and 2022.

Since 2019, over 250,000 high energy lights have been swapped to LEDs while thousands of solar streetlights and bollards have been installed. All 41 Haven parks also have designated 'sustainability champions' responsible for reducing energy and water waste.

Adam Shah, head of real estate asset management Europe at Blackstone, said the firm was committed to upgrading and modernising Haven's holiday sites to offer guests an unforgettable holiday experience.

"This latest investment into energy saving measures will help future-proof the business and meet growing customer demand for more sustainable holidays," he said.

