IKEA cuts carbon emissions 12.7 per cent while increasing revenue by almost a third

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Ingka Group reveals total climate footprint has shrunk by almost 25 per cent since 2016

IKEA's largest retailer has today revealed that as well as increasing year-on-year revenue by 30.9 per cent, its carbon emissions have fallen by 12.7 per cent compared to its 2022 financial year. The sharp...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Asda to save over 60 tonnes of plastic a year with new beef packaging

Haven invests £18m in holiday park solar and energy efficiency drive

Most read
01

'Rewarding early adopters': OVO and Vaillant team up in bid to cut heat pump running costs

01 February 2024 • 3 min read
02

What to expect from voluntary carbon markets in 2024

01 February 2024 • 14 min read
03

Confusion reigns over Labour's £28bn green investment goal

02 February 2024 • 7 min read
04

Premier League clubs urged to show private jets the red card

02 February 2024 • 4 min read
05

Haven invests £18m in holiday park solar and energy efficiency drive

02 February 2024 • 2 min read

More on Supply chain

M&S unveils greener sandwich packaging for in-store cafes
Supply chain

M&S unveils greener sandwich packaging for in-store cafes

Retailer says changes to sandwich and toastie packaging will remove 4.5 million units of plastic from its supply chain

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 01 February 2024 • 1 min read
'Beef Sustainability Pilot': Co-op to reward farmers that slash emissions
Supply chain

'Beef Sustainability Pilot': Co-op to reward farmers that slash emissions

Two-year pilot scheme will see beef farmers rewarded for reducing their greenhouse gas emissions

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 January 2024 • 1 min read
Five years in, how does General Mills' regenerative agriculture commitment measure up?
Supply chain

Five years in, how does General Mills' regenerative agriculture commitment measure up?

General Mills aims to spur 'systems change' and advance regenerative agriculture on one million acres of land by 2030

Barbara Grady, GreenBiz
clock 19 January 2024 • 6 min read