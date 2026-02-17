'Not fit to deliver': Why poor seafood traceability could see brands miss out on 'sizeable' financial prize

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Research from investor-backed FAIRR initiative warns majority of seafood companies lack robust implementation strategies for their traceability commitments

Leading seafood brands risk missing out on "a sizeable financial opportunity" by failing to put robust plans in place to boost traceability in their supply chains traceability, fresh analysis today has...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: Global switch to advanced solar tech could avoid billions of tonnes of CO2

Portsmouth Council becomes 'first in the UK' to restrict ads for single use plastics

More on Supply chain

Why healthy, sustainable diets are a net zero delivery risk for business
Supply chain

Why healthy, sustainable diets are a net zero delivery risk for business

Corporate net zero strategies that do not meaningfully address food system and diet challenges risk being robust on paper but fragile in practice, writes Mike Barry from the Planeatry Alliance

Mike Barry, Planeatry Alliance
clock 17 February 2026 • 3 min read
'Green your eats': How to make the transition to low-carbon farming a reality
Supply chain

'Green your eats': How to make the transition to low-carbon farming a reality

New report argues decarbonising farming would have a minimal impact on food prices while delivering enhanced resilience, but careful policy interventions are required to manage what is a 'profound' shift for farmers

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 February 2026 • 7 min read
The next frontier of renewable energy is the greening of its supply chain
Supply chain

The next frontier of renewable energy is the greening of its supply chain

The renewables sector has understandably traded on its clean power narrative for years, but this has allowed the embodied carbon in its global supply chains to go largely unexamined, argues Sophie Simpson

Sophie Simpson, Cundall
clock 30 January 2026 • 4 min read