Mars and Einride to roll out 300 electric trucks across Europe by 2030

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Mars
Image:

Credit: Mars

Mars predicts new fleet will help drive down its annual road transport emissions by 10 per cent

Mars has teamed up with freight technology company Einride to deploy a fleet of 300 electric and digitally optimised heavy-duty trucks across Europe by 2030. The companies said the new partnership could...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Asda to save over 60 tonnes of plastic a year with new beef packaging

Haven invests £18m in holiday park solar and energy efficiency drive

Most read
01

'Rewarding early adopters': OVO and Vaillant team up in bid to cut heat pump running costs

01 February 2024 • 3 min read
02

What to expect from voluntary carbon markets in 2024

01 February 2024 • 14 min read
03

Confusion reigns over Labour's £28bn green investment goal

02 February 2024 • 7 min read
04

Premier League clubs urged to show private jets the red card

02 February 2024 • 4 min read
05

Haven invests £18m in holiday park solar and energy efficiency drive

02 February 2024 • 2 min read

More on Technology

'Rewarding early adopters': OVO and Vaillant team up in bid to cut heat pump running costs
Technology

'Rewarding early adopters': OVO and Vaillant team up in bid to cut heat pump running costs

Energy giant hails new dedicated heat pump tariff as offering 'best in-market rate of 15p per kWh'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 February 2024 • 3 min read
Heat from mines: West of England to explore potential to tap old mines for green heat
Technology

Heat from mines: West of England to explore potential to tap old mines for green heat

Coal Authority and Historic England back £1.6m study to explore potential for harnessing heat from disused mines for new district heating networks

James Murray
James Murray
clock 31 January 2024 • 3 min read
The Hardest Part: Coldplay launches new push to fix live music industry emissions
Technology

The Hardest Part: Coldplay launches new push to fix live music industry emissions

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Live Nation, Warner Music Group, and Coldplay team up to record live music industry’s carbon footprint in new study

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 January 2024 • 3 min read