'Extremely disappointing': Few, if any, offshore wind bids expected in latest clean power contracts auction

The latest round of the UK's flagship clean power support scheme is expected to have attracted few - if any - bids from offshore wind developers, in what would be a major setback for the government's energy security and net zero strategy.

The results of the fifth round of the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme are scheduled to be announced tomorrow, with bidders set to compete for 15 year contracts that would provide them with a fixed price for the clean power they generate.

However, there have been repeated warnings from industry in recent months year that the reserve price and £227m budget for the auction are insufficient to attract bids from the large scale offshore wind projects that have dominated previous auction rounds. Developers have repeatedly warned that soaring material and labour costs, combined with higher interest rates, mean they are reluctant to bid for contracts on which it would be difficult for them to secure a return.

The government last month added another £22m to the overall CfD funding pot, which was initially given a budget of £205m. But critics warned the increase was had done little to allay industry concerns about the impact of surging materials, manufacturing, and energy costs on new offshore wind projects.

A spokesperson for RenewableUK said the trade body expected tomorrow's auction results to be "extremely disappointing" for offshore wind, but was unable to confirm whether any bids had been lodged for by offshore wind farm developers.

The Times reported this morning that no bids to develop large offshore wind farms are thought to have been submitted. However, BusinessGreen understands there remains a slim chance that one or two bids may be tabled by developers of fixed bottom offshore wind farms in relatively shallow waters.

However, it remains highly unlikely any bids will come from developers of floating offshore wind farms, with just two projects comprising 170MW having been eligible for the latest CfD round.

Meanwhile, industry insiders are warning that even under the best case scenario the auction round will likely deliver a fraction of the new renewables capacity the government had originally anticipated. Bids are expected from a number of onshore renewables and energy-from-waste developers, but the potential absence of large scale offshore wind developers from the auction round is expected to deal a major blow to the government's decarbonisation plans.

As many as five offshore wind projects comprising 5GW of capacity in total are thought to have been eligible for this year's auction, but their developers - including Vattenfall, ScottishPower, and SSE - have all publicly raised concerns about the impact of inflationary pressures.

Total and SSE Renewables, the developers behind one of the projects - the Seagreen offshore wind farm - have already stated that they did not plan to bid into the this year's CfD round due to inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, developer Vattenfall recently announced it has separately suspended work on its 1.4GW Norfolk Boreas wind farm, despite it having secured a CfD in a previous auction round, after costs for the project rose by 40 per cent. Industry insiders have warned other developers with offshore wind projects in the pipeline could similarly pause construction unless the government revisits some of the previously awarded contracts.

Offshore wind is a key pillar of the government's Energy Security Strategy, which includes a target to triple the UK's total capacity from offshore turbines to reach 50GW by 2030, up from less than 14GW today. As such, a failure to secure any bids from offshore wind developers in the latest auction rounds would spark immediate calls for the government to urgently reform the CfD regime to better reflect rising development costs or risk missing the target to deliver a net zero energy system by 2035.

Ministers will be reluctant to approve contracts at higher prices, given the potential impact on energy bills. But supporters of renewable energy maintain that even when recent inflationary pressures are taken into account offshore wind projects can still deliver power at a significantly lower cost than new nuclear or gas-fired power plants.

Dan McGrail, RenewableUK's chief executive, said it would be a "significant setback" to the UK's net zero ambitions if the auction round failed to attract any bids from offshore wind developers.

"Industry has highlighted to government on several occasions that this auction has been set up in a way which is very unlikely to secure the capacity we need to stay on track to meet the government's own target of 50GW of offshore wind by 2030 - up from 13.66GW now," he said. "A failure to secure any new offshore wind in this auction would be a significant setback to the UK's energy security and net zero ambitions."

In a new briefing paper released today, Greenpeace warned that the failure to secure bids from offshore wind developers would amount to "the biggest failure for clean energy policy since 2015".

"The failure arises from an effort to save consumers pennies that will actually cost them pounds," it said. "Wind and solar remain vastly cheaper than the alternatives for generating electricity (fossil gas) but are now unlikely to come forward for construction within this auction round."

In better news for the offshore wind industry, Octopus Energy today announced an investment in developer Deep Wind Offshore that should fund expansion in Norway, Sweden, and South Korea.

The deal, financial details for which were not disclosed, represents a major boost to Deep Wind Offshore's plans to deliver 10GW of new capacity by 2032. It also builds on Octopus' recent commitment to invest $20bn in new offshore wind projects over the course of this decade.

Deep Wind Offshore was founded in Norway and is backed by leading Norwegian shipping and energy companies Knutsen OAS, Haugaland Kraft, and Sunnhordland Kraftlag. Since launching in January 2021, it has grown rapidly in a number of markets, entering joint ventures with energy majors such as EDF Renewables, and BP.

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, said: "The potential for offshore wind is absolutely massive and in many ways we're only at the start of this burgeoning industry. Working with Deep Wind Offshore is hugely exciting, providing access to new offshore wind markets for us where they have deep expertise. Ultimately, the more offshore wind farms built across the globe, the quicker we can drive down bills and create a more secure energy system for everyone."

Knut Vassbotn, CEO at Deep Wind Offshore, said the deal meant the company now has "the strength to rapidly grow internationally". "The investments from Octopus and our connection to Norwegian municipalities ensures that we not only will provide abundant renewables, but also a foundation for the future growth across The North Sea," he added.

The deal follows Octopus' previous investments in the Lincs offshore wind farm and the Hornsea One in the UK, as well as the innovative Borselle V wind farm in the Netherlands and floating offshore wind farm specialist Simply Blue.

