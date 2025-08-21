How the UK's renewables surge has enjoyed a summer of steady acceleration

James Murray
clock • 8 min read
How the UK's renewables surge has enjoyed a summer of steady acceleration

Microgeneration records are being toppled and now larger projects are enjoying a wave of planning approvals - are the UK's ambitious clean power plans starting to be realised?

With days to go until the close of the latest round of the government's flagship clean power auction scheme, the renewables industry today received a timely piece of good news. According to a snap analysis...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Scale and potential': New Marine Carbon Dioxide Removal Coalition launches

'A landmark moment': RWE debuts recyclable blades at Sofia offshore wind farm

More on Energy

How the UK's renewables surge has enjoyed a summer of steady acceleration
Energy

How the UK's renewables surge has enjoyed a summer of steady acceleration

Microgeneration records are being toppled and now larger projects are enjoying a wave of planning approvals - are the UK's ambitious clean power plans starting to be realised?

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 August 2025 • 8 min read
Ofgem appoints BSI to govern energy data standards
Energy

Ofgem appoints BSI to govern energy data standards

UK national standards body to govern data standards that are expected to play a key role in digitalising and decarbonising the energy industry

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 August 2025 • 4 min read
Your home is a possible power station – so why are we wasting its potential?
Energy

Your home is a possible power station – so why are we wasting its potential?

Our homes are not just a cost, but energy assets - let's stop wasting their potential, writes Laura Sandys

Laura Sandys
clock 21 August 2025 • 4 min read