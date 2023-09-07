COP28: UAE to convene 500 CEOs at Business and Philanthropy Forum

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
COP28 Climate Summit will take place from November 30 in Dubai
Image:

COP28 Climate Summit will take place from November 30 in Dubai

COP28 Presidency announces private sector meeting focused on climate action and finance, which aims to be largest of its type ever held

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced plans to host a major meeting of businesses and philanthropic organisations at the upcoming COP28 Climate Summit, focused on accelerating the energy transition...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

UN Global Stocktake: Report warns 'progress is still inadequate' for meeting global climate goals

Backpedalling: Cycling levels fall by five per cent in England

Most read
01

'Complacency and incompetence': Government slammed as clean energy auction results in no new offshore wind farms

08 September 2023 • 9 min read
02

'Extremely disappointing': Few, if any, offshore wind bids expected in latest clean power contracts auction

07 September 2023 • 6 min read
03

'Passing on the savings': Octopus Energy quadruples export rates for solar customers

06 September 2023 • 4 min read
04

H2 Green Steel raises record-breaking €1.5bn to build green steel plant in Sweden

08 September 2023 • 3 min read
05

Chancellor cuts ribbon on 180-car EV charging mega-hub

07 September 2023 • 6 min read

More on Politics

Summertime stasis: How conflicting net zero signals have left green businesses confused and concerned
Politics

Summertime stasis: How conflicting net zero signals have left green businesses confused and concerned

It's been a busy summer for the green economy, but the government's triangulation is continuing to wilfully damage the UK's investment climate

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 September 2023 • 7 min read
Labour reshuffle: Steve Reed replaces Jim McMahon as Shadow Environment Secretary
Politics

Labour reshuffle: Steve Reed replaces Jim McMahon as Shadow Environment Secretary

Promotions for Angela Rayner and Darren Jones, as Keir Starmer embarks on reshuffle of Shadow Cabinet

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 04 September 2023 • 3 min read
Claire Coutinho entered Downing Street as DESNZ Secretary this morning | Credit: Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street
Politics

Cabinet reshuffle: Claire Coutinho replaces Grant Shapps as Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary

Former junior Minister at Department for Education to head up DESNZ, after Shapps replaces Ben Wallace as Defence Secretary

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 31 August 2023 • 7 min read