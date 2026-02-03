Defra reveals UK's first plan for tackling 'forever chemicals'

Stuart Stone
Strategy promises to consult on PFAS drinking water limits and develop safer alternatives for harmful everyday materials

The government has today set out plans to consult on drinking water quality and develop safer alternatives for everyday products known to contain harmful chemicals, under the UK's first-ever strategy for...

