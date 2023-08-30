Verra bolsters carbon offset standard with new labels and updated safeguards

Carbon credits body Verra has published a series of updates to its Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Program to improve its alignment with initiatives designed to boost the credibility of the global carbon offset market, such as the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) and the Carbon Offsetting Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

Changes in version 4.5 of Verra's VCS Standard include the introduction of new labels for Verified Carbon Units (VCUs) designed to differentiate between units based on greenhouse gas emission reductions and those based on carbon dioxide removals.

Verra has also introduced labels designed to identify credits authorised for use under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement - which allows countries to transfer carbon credits earned from the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to other nations to help them meet their national climate targets.

Further updates designed to better align the VCS with the ICVCM Core Carbon Principles include the expansion of no-net-harm safeguards to require more specific reporting from all VCS projects, updated measures to prevent land conversion and the use of invasive and non-native species, and fresh requirements for local stakeholder engagement and free, prior, and informed consent before project activities get underway.

Moreover, Verra has moved to clarify its double-counting and double-claiming requirements, extended permanence monitoring and compensation for avoidable reversal standards, and introduced a new requirement for project developers to consider policy impacts on project baseline scenarios.

Verra's updated Non-Permanence Risk Tool has also been expanded to take predicted climate impacts and sea level rise into consideration.

The carbon offset standards-setter will host a series of webinars from 12 September to provide an overview of the latest changes to its flagship standard.

These updates follow a series of reports in recent months that have questioned the credibility and effectiveness of the voluntary carbon market, including research published by Rainforest Foundation UK (RFUK) in July claiming that millions of "worthless" forest CO2 credits have been created through a number of high profile offsetting certification schemes. The conservation charity claimed schemes endorsed by certification organisations fell short of 13 social and environmental criteria developed for the study.

A separate investigation earlier this year into credits issued by Verra also claimed that more than 90 per cent of the forest carbon credits it approved did not represent genuine emissions reductions.

Verra and advocates of the carbon offset market pushed back against the allegations, arguing that carbon offset standards are rapidly improving, providing buyers with increased confidence that carbon credits are helping to fund real world emissions reductions. Initiatives such as the ICVCM have insisted that the voluntary carbon market can play a key role in meeting net zero emission targets and enabling much needed investment in nature protection and carbon removal projects worldwide.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.