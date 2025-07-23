New CCC chair: Net zero can make UK economy 'more successful'

Nigel Topping officially takes up role as new permanent chair of the Climate Change Committee, after appointment confirmed by government
Nigel Topping has said the UK can achieve its legally-binding climate targets "in a way that reduces costs for households, powers our industries forward and makes our economy more successful", as he officially...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis