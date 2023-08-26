Protecting a 'great national asset': Government sinks £16m into 12 new peatland projects

Twelve restoration projects spanning thousands of hectares of peatland have been awarded £16m in funding under the England Peat Action Plan, the government has announced today.

Projects stretching from Somerset to County Durham, including habitats such as the Great North Bog, Dorset Heaths, and the Lincolnshire Fens, have been selected as part of an overall investment of £50m that aims to restore approximately 35,000 hectares of peatland in England by the end of this Parliament.

Peatland represents more than half the UK's terrestrial carbon stores, providing a haven for wildlife and supporting improved water quality and natural flood resilience efforts. However, around 87 per cent peatlands are deemed to be degraded, damaged or dried out, fuelling fears that a major carbon sink is becoming a source of greenhouse emissions.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow warned just one per cent of English peatland is in near natural condition and as such urgent action is needed to restore a valuable natural carbon sink.

"Backed by over £16m of government funding these new landscape-scale projects will drive collaboration and supercharge peatland restoration across the country to tackle climate change and fight biodiversity loss," she said.

Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, said that in addition to being huge carbon stores, peatlands yield multiple benefits for both society and the economy.

"They comprise vital natural flood defences because of how they store water and on top of that, they support many iconic wildlife species," he said. "Wild peatlands also contribute to public health and wellbeing through providing wonderful opportunities for outdoor recreation.

"Restoring peatland landscapes to a healthy ecological state will ensure these benefits are protected, enhanced and handed on to future generations. I'm delighted these grants will bring more peatlands into the Nature Recovery Network that is so important for delivering our ambition for improving the natural environment in England".

The projects to receive funding include the Buttle Marshes Restoration project led by the Norfolk's Broads Authority, a project led by Durham County Council and the North Pennines Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty partnership to improve the health of the Great North Bog, and the restoration and rewetting of 35 hectares of lowland fen peat at RSPB's Greylake Reserve.

Moreover, the 'Moor to Restore' project spanning over 1,100 hectares of upland bog in the North York Moors National Park, the 'Moors for Climate' partnership restoring peatlands across three sites in the Peak District National Park, and a partnership between the National Trust, Cumbria Wildlife Trust and the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to restore more than 1370 hectares, have all been selected for funding.

The funding announcement also coincides with the launch of a new £2m Lowland Agricultural Peat Water Discovery Pilot, to be managed by the Environment Agency, which aims to encourage more sustainable farming practices that stop lowland peatlands being drained to create drier soils suitable for agriculture.

The pilot, which is accepting applications until 27 October, will fund investigations into more sustainable management of lowland agricultural peat, facilitating local collaboration and enabling the creation of costed water management plans for lowland peat areas in England.

The new funding was welcomed by Sarah Mukherjee, CEO of the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) professional body. But she also warned that the government's planned changes to environmental reporting rules could undermine efforts to improve the health of peatland habitats.

"Peatlands play a critical role in mitigating the climate emergency and it is worrying that they are in such a poor state in the UK," she said. "They also have an important part to play in the UK meeting its environmental targets for nature and species abundance. We urgently need strengthened planning, and strategic environmental assessment of plans, policies and projects to end further degradation of peatlands.

"IEMA is concerned that the shift to environmental outcomes reporting proposed in the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill will weaken rather than strengthen the environmental assessment regime in England."

