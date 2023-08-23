E.ON successfully issues €1.5bn of green bonds

James Murray
clock • 1 min read
E.ON successfully issues €1.5bn of green bonds

Two tranches of green bonds to help European energy giant push forward with renewables and digitalisation investments

European energy giant E.ON yesterday announced it has successfully issued €1.5bn of green bonds, providing a boost to its plans to deliver a raft of energy transition projects.

The company confirmed that it had issued €750m of green bonds which will mature in March 2029 with coupon of 3.75 per cent, alongside €750m of green bonds maturing in August 2033 with a coupon of 4.00 per cent.

The two bond tranches totalling €1.5bn were backed by a combined peak orderbook of €4.3bn.

"The high demand from investors underlines again that we are on the right track with our strategy, which is focused on sustainability, digitalisation and growth," said Marc Spieker, CFO at the company. "E.ON is determined to drive forward the energy transition in Europe. We want to invest a total of €33bn in the energy transition by 2027. Green bonds are an important financing instrument to do this, and we will continue to use them for our financing in the future."

The company said the attractive market environment had allowed it to significantly prefund the financing needs for the upcoming fiscal year 2024, while 2023 funding needs were already covered successfully by a €1.8bn bond issuance in January.

The projects backed through the proceeds from the new green bonds will all have to qualify as Eligible Green Projects as defined in E.ON's Green Bond Framework.

The update follows recent confirmation the global green bond market enjoyed a record first half of the year with total issuance topping $350bn for the first time.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

 

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

M&S and Wildfarmed confirm regenerative flour to be 'baked into' sourdough range

Energy bills: Millions of cold homes to face £700 inefficiency tax

Most read
01

Dreams of heating homes or powering cars with hydrogen must be abandoned

17 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

Green Rider: 100 UK acting stars join campaign to curb 'climate-damaging' film and TV practices

22 August 2023 • 4 min read
03

G20: £5.7tr investor group urges richest nations to ditch climate-damaging agricultural subsidies

22 August 2023 • 5 min read
04

Jaguar to repurpose used EV batteries for Northamptonshire energy storage system

23 August 2023 • 4 min read
05

Rendesco plots £150m ground-source heat pump rollout for new-build homes

23 August 2023 • 3 min read

More on Investment

Credit: iStock
Investment

Could a 'Dragon's Den' approach help crowd in much-needed net zero investment?

Think tank IPPR argues a bigger and bolder state-led investment bank is needed to help make the UK's manufacturing heartlands a top destination for global green investors

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 August 2023 • 10 min read
Credit: World Economic Forum/Ciaran McCrickard
Investment

GFANZ co-chair Mark Carney joins finance and media giant Bloomberg

Former Bank of England appointed by his GFANZ co-chair Michael Bloomberg to chair his eponymous company's board

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 22 August 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

G20: £5.7tr investor group urges richest nations to ditch climate-damaging agricultural subsidies

FAIRR network comprising 32 major investors such as LGIM and BNP Paribas' funding arm calls for farming subsidies to be aligned with climate and biodiversity goals

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 August 2023 • 5 min read