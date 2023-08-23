E.ON successfully issues €1.5bn of green bonds

European energy giant E.ON yesterday announced it has successfully issued €1.5bn of green bonds, providing a boost to its plans to deliver a raft of energy transition projects.

The company confirmed that it had issued €750m of green bonds which will mature in March 2029 with coupon of 3.75 per cent, alongside €750m of green bonds maturing in August 2033 with a coupon of 4.00 per cent.

The two bond tranches totalling €1.5bn were backed by a combined peak orderbook of €4.3bn.

"The high demand from investors underlines again that we are on the right track with our strategy, which is focused on sustainability, digitalisation and growth," said Marc Spieker, CFO at the company. "E.ON is determined to drive forward the energy transition in Europe. We want to invest a total of €33bn in the energy transition by 2027. Green bonds are an important financing instrument to do this, and we will continue to use them for our financing in the future."

The company said the attractive market environment had allowed it to significantly prefund the financing needs for the upcoming fiscal year 2024, while 2023 funding needs were already covered successfully by a €1.8bn bond issuance in January.

The projects backed through the proceeds from the new green bonds will all have to qualify as Eligible Green Projects as defined in E.ON's Green Bond Framework.

The update follows recent confirmation the global green bond market enjoyed a record first half of the year with total issuance topping $350bn for the first time.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.