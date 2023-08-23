Mootral serves up 'world first' climate friendly ice cream

Londoners will from tomorrow be able to sample the 'world's first climate friendly' ice cream, after British agritech company Mootral announced it has teamed up with London ice cream parlour Ruby Violet to offer a new ice cream made from low-emission milk.

The MaxiMootral ice cream has been created using milk from Mootral's farm in Lancashire where the pioneering company has deployed its natural feed supplement to slash levels of methane emitted from cow burps.

Mootral said its methane-reducing ruminant feed - Mootral Ruminant - contains compounds from garlic and extracts of citrus, which according to the climate technology company has been proven to aid digestion in cows and cut methane emissions from cow burps by up to 38 per cent.

The new MaxiMootral ice cream is to be served at Ruby Violet's ice cream parlour in King's Cross from tomorrow with free scoops on offer to customers to mark the launch of the new product.

Mootral said the potential to produce environmentally friendly milk could provide a significant boost for Britain's dairy farmers at a time when more people are questioning the climate impact of food and drink they consume. According to a YouGov survey, 60 per cent of the British public show a preference for sustainable brands, but the food industry has been criticised for being slow to respond to growing demand for greener products.

Thomas Hafner, Mootral's founder and CEO, said the company was "very proud" of its work with British farmers to enable them to make high-quality milk that has a significantly lower carbon footprint.

"The British people want sustainable choices, and we look forward to working with the British dairy industry to accelerate the provision of climate smart milk to meet this demand," he added.

Julie Fisher, founder of Ruby Violet ice cream, called the collaboration with Mootral "an exciting and groundbreaking step to further lower our carbon footprint".

"Our MaxiMootral ice cream is an inspiring collaboration between two innovators working for a more sustainable future," she added.

The announcement follows news from Mootral last week that it has now sold 3,000 of its ‘CowCredits' to UK businesses looking to offset their greenhouse gas emissions.

The company said its carbon credits are backed by the roll-out of its natural feed supplement at UK diary farms and proceeds from sale are paid back to farmers who have introduced the feed at their farms.

The launch also comes in the same week as retail giant M&S announced it had teamed up with sustainable agriculture platform Wildfarmed to use wheat grown using regenerative practices in its sourdough loaves.

