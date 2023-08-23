Study: Rural residents overestimate local opposition to new onshore wind farms

A new study by a senior lecturer in psychology at Oxford Brookes University claims that onshore wind farms are surprisingly popular among rural communities, despite widely publicised suggestions that their neighbours consider them eyesores.

Conducted by Dr Ben Kenward as part of a survey project called Surveying Opinion On Local Energy - or SOOLE - the research found that majorities in nine of the 10 rural communities polled backed local turbines, with projects winning up to 80 per cent approval in some areas.

Moreover, of the 10 areas surveyed, seven are in or adjacent to Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Hampshire, and Dorset.

In addition to doorstep interviews, researchers asked participants to comment on fictional, but realistic and detailed wind turbine plans for their area. In some cases participants were presented with previously proposed wind farm plans that had not gone ahead.

The findings have already fed into a recent consultation by the UK government's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero titled Developing Local Partnerships for Onshore Wind in England.

The research follows separate Ipsos polling from June which found that three-in-five Brits would support investing more in renewable energy even if it led to an increase in bills or taxes, while further polling has consistently shown sizeable majorities across all demographics back new onshore wind projects.

Kenward acknowledged the study's approximately 1,000-strong sample was relatively modest, but he argued the research provided further evidence that there is widespread support for new onshore wind farms, even among rural communities that have previously been characterised as being staunchly opposed to such developments.

"Another important finding of this research relates to how those people perceive the views of others," he added. "This survey shows people tend to have a distorted view of others' opinions. On average, people over-estimated opposition in their area five-fold.

"If this helps people to understand that others are also positive about renewable energy like wind turbines in their local area, it could spur further motivation for change."

Dr Lee de Wit, an assistant professor of psychology at the University Of Cambridge who specialises in political psychology, described the findings as "particularly crucial" for efforts to deliver new low carbon infrastructure.

"It is very easy for the voice of a vocal minority to be perceived to be more representative than it is," he said. "This work highlights how important it is to actually ask people their opinions, and to ask them in very concrete terms in relation to their own lives and lived environment.

"It also reinforces how we need to ask people in different ways, both through surveys, but also through door-to-door questions."

In related news, Quebec-based renewables firm Boralex yesterday announced the Scottish government had approved proposals for its Shepherds' Rig Wind Farm near Carsphairn in Dumfries and Galloway following a public inquiry in November 2021.

The development is set to comprise up to 17 turbines with an installed capacity in excess of 50MW.

The developer, which acquired UK-based renewables developers Infinergy in July 2022, will add Shepherd's Rig Wind Farm to an existing portfolio of wind farms, solar farms, and hydro schemes as it works to deliver 1GW of UK-based renewables assets by 2030.

The latest news comes as developers continue to wait for clarity from the government on whether it will make good on its pledge to lift the 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms in England, which has effectively blocked new projects since 2015.

Following a backbench rebellion last autumn the government said it would ease planning barriers for new projects, but Ministers then consulted on modest changes that critics warned would leave current restrictions largely in place.

More than 20 backbenchers, including former Prime Minister Liz Truss, last month backed a fresh amendment that would force the government to make good on its original promise to allow new onshore wind farms where they can command local support.

