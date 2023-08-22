Daikin UK and Quantum Group team up to offer green heating skills scheme

Heating technology group Daikin UK has announced it has joined forces with training platform Quantum Group to offer a new sustainable energy technology course in a bid to tackle the UK's green skills gap and help futureproof the country's heating workforce.

The new partners said its 'Sustainable Energy Technologies' course will offer City & Guilds-assured Level 2 training and is designed to give participants an introduction to green heating technologies. The course will cover a range of topics, including the impact of fossil fuels, energy and climate-related legislation, building guidance and regulations, and the emergence of greener energy solutions such as air source heat pumps.

Theoretical teaching will be coupled with hands-on practical sessions using Quantum's training booths where heat pump installation and maintenance procedures can be simulated, the partners said.

The course aims to tackle the "major challenge" the UK faces as it struggles to tackle a looming a skills gap that could undermine efforts to meet the government's target of net zero emissions by 2050.

According to research from PwC, more than 200,000 people will need training for green energy roles by 2050. Further figures from think tank Green Alliance suggests as many as 300,000 more skilled workers will be required to enable the deployment of clean technologies.

While upskilling existing workforces will play a key role in helping to alleviate this shortfall, Daikin and Quantum warned there is also a need to futureproof the country's workforce by training the next generation of heating professionals so they are able to install green technologies.

The partners said the course would help to create a larger pool of future heating professionals to meet demand for the rollout of technologies such as air source heat pumps as fossil fuel-based forms of heating are phased out.

Martin Passingham, product and training manager at Daikin UK, said the UK heat pump market has doubled in size in recent years, and with the government targeting 600,000 domestic heat pump installations per year by 2028 "skilled workers are desperately needed."

"This first-of-its-kind course we're launching in partnership with Quantum Group will tackle the national skills gap and create a clear path for college students into an industry with so much opportunity," he added.

"Students on this course will be able to learn more about the huge potential of renewable forms of heating like heat pumps to reduce energy usage and bills in the home, and they'll be ideally qualified to play a key role in the future of renewable heating technology."

Maria Gonella, managing partner at Quantum, added that the course will help students advance their "employability by being a part of a rapidly growing workforce that focuses on accelerating your skills for sustainable growth and the transition to a net zero world".

In addition to the new course, Daikin said it has the capacity to provide air source heat pump training to more than 7,000 installers a year though its accredited courses and UK network of Sustainable Home Centres. It has an ambition to train around 30 per cent of all installers in the industry.

The new course is set to be rolled out as part of a pilot scheme in September 2023 at New City College's Hackney and Rainham campuses in London.

In related news, E.ON last week announced it has become the first energy company to sign up to the Leaders' Commitment created by TIDE - the 'Tackling Inclusion and Diversity in Energy' group which is working to improve equity, diversity, and inclusion across the sector.

"I believe we all have a responsibility for creating and maintaining a diverse and inclusive workplace where every single colleague is valued, respected, and able to thrive as their authentic self," said Chris Norbury, CEO of E.ON UK.

"I'm incredibly proud of the progress we've made and that E.ON has been recognised as one of the UK's Top 50 Inclusive Employers for six years in a row. Signing up to TIDE's Leaders' Commitment is another important step on our journey to ensuring our commitment to diversity and inclusion is continued, as we work with other organisations to help drive our entire industry forwards together."

