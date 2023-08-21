Energy bills: Millions of cold homes to face £700 inefficiency tax

James Murray
Energy bills: Millions of cold homes to face £700 inefficiency tax

New ECIU analysis warns expected fall in energy price cap will still leave the most inefficient homes paying hundreds of pounds more each year compared to greener properties

Ofgem may be poised to confirm a modest fall in the UK's domestic energy price cap later this week, but the news will provide little comfort to the millions of inefficient households that continue to be hit with bills that are hundreds of pounds a year higher than those faced by households living in more efficient properties.

Last week, influential analyst firm Cornwall Insight published its latest energy bill forecasts, predicting the default price gap for the last quarter of the year is set to fall by around seven per cent on a like-for-like basis to £1,925 a year.

It added that the cap could fall further still to £1,823, due to a reduction in the Typical Domestic Consumption Values used by Ofgem to calculate the cap.

However, the update warned prices remain well above the levels seen ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and predicted the cap is likely to rise again from early next year as recent increases in wholesale gas prices sparked by strikes at LNG facilities in Australia impact the market.

"While a small decrease in October's bills is to be welcomed, we once again see energy price forecasts far above pre-crisis levels, underscoring the limitations of the price cap as a tool for supporting households with their energy bills," said Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight. "As many, including energy regulator Ofgem have acknowledged, it is essential that the government explore alternative solutions, such as social tariffs, to ensure stability and affordability for consumers."

He also warned that the UK continues to remain badly exposed to any fluctuations in wholesale gas prices. "Looking ahead to next year, we see how events on the other side of the globe have impacted gas prices and our subsequent price cap predictions," he said. "In the same way as we saw wholesale market volatility impact our cap forecasts last year, similar developments risk causing sharp changes in household bills in 2024.

"The UK's structural reliance on gas imports means that it is highly susceptible to fluctuations in the international wholesale energy market. This situation continues to highlight the need for an energy policy that can accommodate the practicalities of a global energy market with support for domestically sourced, sustainable supplies which can help bring stable energy prices for all households."

Meanwhile, a new analysis from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) late last week detailed how high energy prices were disproportionately impacting the most inefficient households.

Drawing on Cornwall Insight's figures, the think tank calculated that while the average household is set to face bills of £1,823 a year from October, those with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of F would face bills that are £685 higher than those with an EPC rating of C.

The average home in the UK has an EPC rating of D and as such is set to pay £261 more for gas and electricity this winter compared to an EPC band C home.

The government has said it wants all homes to have an EPC rating of C or above by 2035 as part of the UK's Net Zero Strategy. But Ministers have been repeatedly warned that they remain badly off track to meet the goal following cuts to energy efficiency funding schemes and a failure to come forward with new regulations and incentives to drive investment in energy efficiency upgrades.

Jess Ralston, energy analyst at ECIU, said government schemes to improve domestic energy efficiency were struggling to deliver improvements that could save households hundreds of pounds a year, while also bolstering UK energy security and cutting emissions.   

"While millions are stuck in colder, more expensive to heat homes this winter, the government's flagship energy efficiency scheme is floundering," she said. "The ECO insulation scheme has worked well in the past, installing more than two million measures to UK homes a year a decade ago. The government says it wants to cut the cost of living - getting the ECO scheme running better in time for winter, insulating homes so households need less expensive gas could do that.

"We also have to consider security of supply this winter, as we are not out of the woods on the gas crisis yet and prices are predicted to stay higher than pre-crisis in the long term. More UK gas won't come online anytime soon, and won't help with prices anyway as they are set by global markets. More renewables and insulating homes would shield the UK permanently from volatile gas prices."

Previous ECIU analysis has found that energy efficiency schemes such as ECO have contributed to savings of £1.2bn per year under current prices, which will rise further under higher winter prices.

The new report comes as the government faces on-going calls to revamp its energy efficiency schemes and further extend energy bill support schemes for households and businesses.

Last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced criticism for suggesting people did not "quite understand" the scale of energy bill support the government has provided.

The government has also promised increased energy efficiency funding, but only from the next Parliament onwards, while Ministers have recently courted controversy by signalling that they intend to delay rules that would have required landlords to upgrade new rented properties to ensure they boast an EPC rating of C or above from 2025 onwards.

