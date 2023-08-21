Rye community hospital ditches fossil gas boilers in net zero drive

EXCLUSIVE: Rye, Winchelsea & District Memorial Hospital believes it is on course to become the UK’s first 'carbon neutral' community hospital

Rye, Winchelsea & District Memorial Hospital has undergone a major clean energy revamp, having ditched its gas boilers and installed electric heating, solar panels, battery storage systems, and a range of energy efficiency measures in its bid to become the UK's first 'carbon neutral' community hospital.

The green retrofit was designed and carried out by property maintenance specialists DMA Group and was fully funded by the hospital's charity, in a move expected to slash energy costs and carbon emissions at the site just outside Rye in East Sussex.

By the end of next year, the measures installed are expected to reduce the hospital's overall energy consumption by around 240,000kWh - a 40 per cent fall from 2020 figures - while also reducing CO2 by approximately 260 tonnes per year, it said.

Measures taken at the hospital include swapping out fossil gas boilers for new electric flow boilers and calorifiers, in addition to ditching gas-fired equipment in the kitchen so as to eliminate the use of fossil gas completely.

In addition, solar panels capable of generating more than 70,000kWh of power a year have been installed around the site and on the hospital's roof, alongside nine Tesla Powerwall batteries boasting a total storage capacity of 120KW that will capture surplus power generated by the solar panels, the hospital said.

Both internal and external LED lighting has also been installed around the hospital, bolstered by automatic controls to optimise when lights are turned on or off, while more efficient radiator valves and an onsite building management systems are set to optimise energy use across the estate.

Kevin Mcguane, energy services director at DMA, said the green retrofit would deliver financial savings for the hospital while also cutting carbon emissions.

"We are confident that a return will be delivered in the short to medium term for the hospital," he said. "We have remained open and transparent with stakeholders about right design, solutions and the costings, and this proactive approach has enabled us to build a strong collaborative partnership with Rye Hospital that not only presented a route to net zero but also a sound business case."

As a result of the retrofit, the hospital's charity trust said it believed day-to-day operations at the site now emit close to zero greenhouse gases, and that it would now be working to secure independent verification for 'carbon neutral' status over the next year.

"Our goal was always to become a fully functional net zero community hospital, but to have done it so quickly and as the UK's first is beyond our expectations," said Barry Nealon, chairman at Rye, Winchelsea & District Memorial Hospital.

"We had a mission to bring medical services closer to home for the benefit of our local community. To achieve this, we needed to reimagine our existing business models and aim for sustainable growth and a collaborative and experienced service partner like DMA Group to realise those goals, if we were to do our bit in curbing emissions and limiting global warming."

