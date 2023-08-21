United Utilities Water fined £800,000 for illegally abstracting 22 billion litres

United Utilities Water Limited has been fined £800,000 by Warrington Magistrates Court, after being found guilty of illegally abstracting 22 billion litres of water from boreholes in Lancashire, the Environment Agency (EA) announced last week.

According to EA the illegally abstracted water amounted to enough to fill 8,800 Olympic swimming pools and resulted in additional stress on the environment during a period of very dry weather in 2018, which in turn led to a significant decline in the water level available in the Fylde Aquifer.

The EA said the damage caused means the aquifer - an underground water storage area which helps to support healthy river flows - will now take years to recover.

The case was brought after an investigation by the EA found that United Utilities had taken more water than allowed under five of its abstraction licenses in the Franklaw and Broughton Borehole Complex.

Carol Holt, the EA's area director for Lancashire, welcomed the ruling which she said "exposes unacceptable practices from United Utilities Water Limited over a prolonged period of time".

"While water companies are allowed to abstract water from the environment, over abstraction, especially during times of prolonged dry weather, has damaging impacts to our environment," she added.

"Our actions as regulator have led to today's sentencing and we will continue to strive for a better water sector across the country to protect our precious water supplies now, and for the future."

Water Minister Rebecca Pow similarly welcomed the news of the fine, adding that "it is absolutely right that companies that harm our environment are held to account by the courts, as has happened with United Utilities."

The news came in the same week the EA also announced it has launched a consultation on changes to the financial penalties which can be imposed for certain environmental offences.

The EA said the consultation will seek views on when penalties are used, how they are calculated, and the appeal process. It will run for eight weeks and will close on 8 October.

The news follows an announcement from the government last month that it would lift the current £250,000 limit on the fines the EA can impose directly on operators, as well as expand the use of variable monetary penalties to cover more offences under the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.

The EA said the new approach would provide regulators with a quicker and more robust mechanism for responding to breaches of environmental rules, removing the need to pursue lengthy and costly criminal prosecutions. However, it added that for the most serious cases it would continue to be undertake criminal proceedings.

As part of the proposed changes all future environmental fines and penalties from water companies will be put into a new Restoration Fund, which will then be re-invested back into environmental initiatives, the EA said.

In further related news, the EA has come under fire from campaigners and politicians following reports in The Guardian this weekend that its nationwide annual health check of the country's water bodies will now take six years to complete.

The assessments are required under the Water Framework Directive (WFD) and are designed to provide a formal update on the ecological and chemical condition of lakes, rivers, groundwater, and transitional and coastal waters.

When the last full assessments were made in 2019, only 14 per cent of rivers were found to be in good ecological health and none met the standards for good chemical health.

Before 2016 the tests were completed annually, but according to reports in The Guardian the government has now opted not to deliver a complete update until 2025.

However, a spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs rebuffed the accusations, stating: "It is completely untrue to suggest that the water body data required to be published has been delayed.

"The Environment Agency have just this month published another set of sampling results under the Water Framework Directive - going further than legal requirements. This sampling was focussed at water bodies with suspected problems so that the government and the EA can get the evidence for investment where it is most needed.

"We are delivering our Plan for Water, with tighter regulation, tougher enforcement and more investment to improve water bodies across the country."

