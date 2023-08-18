Hydrogen takes heat, carbon market growth, and 'irresponsible' airlines: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Bang-for-buck should be the focus when using costly clean hydrogen - home heating and driving do not pass the test, writes the Carbon Trust's Nina Foster.

Nina Foster

Government projections suggest wind and solar are on track to become orders of magnitude cheaper than gas power over the coming decade.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

UK Energy Research Centre (UKERC) warns of 'looming private investment gap' for delivering on climate and green energy targets.

- by Michael Holder @michaelholder