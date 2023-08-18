Hydrogen takes heat, carbon market growth, and 'irresponsible' airlines: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
Dreams of heating homes or powering cars with hydrogen must be abandoned
Bang-for-buck should be the focus when using costly clean hydrogen - home heating and driving do not pass the test, writes the Carbon Trust's Nina Foster.
Nina Foster
'A wake up call for opponents of net zero': Government predicts gas power will be three times more expensive than renewables by 2025
Government projections suggest wind and solar are on track to become orders of magnitude cheaper than gas power over the coming decade.
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
Government urged to draw up 'investment grade delivery plan' for green energy transition
UK Energy Research Centre (UKERC) warns of 'looming private investment gap' for delivering on climate and green energy targets.
- by Michael Holder @michaelholder
Report: Global voluntary carbon credit market primed to reach $250bn by 2030
Voluntary carbon market currently valued at less than $500m annually could hit $1.5tn by 2050, according to Barclays.
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)
UK airlines decried for offering 'irresponsible' frequent flyer incentives
Analysis by charity Possible finds lifetime membership of a frequent flyer programme could require emitting more than 1,800 tonnes of greenhouse gases per person.
- by Amber Rolt
