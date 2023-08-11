'A wake up call for opponents of net zero': Government predicts gas power will be three times more expensive than renewables by 2025

The solar industry has hailed new government figures that highlight how solar farms provide the cheapest form of power in Britain as a "wake up call" for opponents of green policies.

Late last week, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) published revised estimates of levelised costs of electricity (LCOE) from the UK's most common energy sources, outlining the average cost per megawatt-hour generated over the lifetime of solar, wind, and fossil gas power plants.

The report, the first update to official government energy cost predictions in three years, forecasts that wind and solar are set to become several times cheaper than fossil gas over the course of this decade.

It predicts that by 2025, the LCOE of large-scale solar will be £41 per MWh, while the cost of both offshore and onshore wind is expected to hit £44 per MWh.

In contrast, the cost of generating electricity from combined-cycle gas turbines (CCGTs) in 2025 is forecast to reach £114 per MWh - making it nearly three times more expensive than new solar projects.

The gap is only expected to widen over the years that follow, according to the government analysis. It predicts that solar costs could fall to £30 per MWh in 2040 under a 'central estimate', and could reach as low as £26 per MWh. Gas generation, meanwhile, is expected to rise to a staggering £165 per MWh by 2040, driven in large part by higher carbon prices.

"This is yet another ringing endorsement of solar energy in the UK and further justification for the government's target to reach 70GW of capacity by 2035," said Chris Hewett, chief executive of Solar Energy UK. "In Britain, power generated by the sun is now a third of the cost of power made from burning gas and it will only get cheaper. The fastest way to permanently drive down energy bills is to build more renewables."

The government has also lowered its estimates of renewables costs, with its prediction for the cost of large scale solar in 2025 now 57 per cent lower than it was in its 2013 report. Its estimate for offshore wind, meanwhile, is 71 per cent lower than previous estimates.

Solar Energy UK said the true levelised costs of solar energy were likely to be even lower than government estimates because the calculations did not take into account the benefits of sharing grid connections with battery energy storage systems, an increasingly common aspect of modern solar farms.

The figures are published during a tumultuous period for the UK's green policy landscape following the Conservatives' narrow victory in the Uxbridge by-election at the end of July. The win, which saw the Conservatives majority whittled down from 7,120 to 495, was widely attributed to the government's opposition to the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) into the outer London borough. It has subsequently prompted the government to cast doubt over the future of a number of green policies, as it seeks to create a clear dividing line with Labour on a raft of environmental policy issues.

Solar Energy UK said it hoped the new figures would help cut through with those MPs and factions in the media arguing net zero policies come at too high a cost for the taxpayer. "The government's confirmation that solar farms are the cheapest way to power the nation is a wake-up call for opponents of net zero," the trade body said.

Critics of the government's net zero plans have questioned the government's projections, arguing LCOE estimates fail to account for the increased grid costs associated with an increased reliance on intermittent renewable energy generation and warning that predicted cost reductions could be quickly derailed by rising costs for renewables developers. A number of leading offshore wind developers have recently warned costs could prove higher than expected for the next wave of projects, as a result of increased material and labour costs.

However, previous analysis from the CCC and others have suggested grid balancing costs would only add £10 to £20MWh to renewables costs, meaning they would still enjoy a significant cost advantage over gas fired power plants. Meanwhile, renewable energy developers remain confident that if an effective policy environment can be maintained they should be able to continue to push down costs in the longer term as inflationary pressures ease.

