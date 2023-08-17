Report: Global voluntary carbon credit market primed to reach $250bn by 2030

The burgeoning voluntary carbon market could reach a value of $250bn a year by the end of the decade, before swelling yet further to $1.5tn a year by 2050, according to Barclays.

In an assessment published yesterday, the banking giant said the current illiquid and unregulated global market for carbon offset credits stood at less than $500m in value, but that amid rapidly growing pressure on corporates to tackle their carbon footprint and deliver on net zero goals, carbon credit volumes traded on the voluntary market have grown seventy times over in the past decade.

As such, it said the global voluntary carbon market was now close to a "tipping point", that could see the trade in carbon offset credits surge over the coming decades, turning the emerging market into a trillion-dollar industry by mid-century. The forecast comes after Barclays first earmarked late 2022 and 2023 as the potential tipping point period for voluntary carbon markets back in 2020.

Using data from three major carbon credit registries covering a period between 2008 to 2023 - which comprised over 1.6bn issued CO2 credits 755 million credits retired - Barclays' Investment Sciences team found that renewables have been the largest source of offsets to date, with agricultural credits also growing.

However, the most rapid growth area in 2023 thus far has been in demand offsets, which are those purchased for voluntary use rather than to comply with legally-binding emissions reduction obligations.

As such, Barclays found the top five buyers of carbon offsets by volume were Delta Air Lines, Volkswagen, Shell, Primax Colombia and Telstra Corp.

Moreover, alongside aviation sector giants Boeing, Easyjet, Jet2 and AirFrance, household names such as Disney, Nespresso, Etsy, Netflix, Apple, Octopus and BrewDog also featured in Barclays' top 100 offset buyers list released this week.

However, the bank warned that nature and biodiversity remained a "missing part of the net zero puzzle", as it highlighted the growing opportunity for the voluntary carbon market to tap into biodiversity-related investment, amid growing corporate interest in supporting the natural world and the role of nature-based climate solutions in achieving net zero.

But while it claimed four key industries - energy, finance, agriculture and agricultural tech, and monitoring and verification - were most likely to benefit from the biodiversity investment opportunity, it added that companies investing in nature-based solutions today are likely to face lower offset costs moving forwards.

Barclays' assessment stressed that cutting emissions should always be the top priority for society, governments and businesses, but that there would still be a need to offset residual emissions in hard-to-abate industries in order to meet climate goals.

"For us, doing something is better than doing nothing," it said in the report. "The potential of nature-based solutions - covering forestry, carbon farming and blue carbon - is material, at up to 12GT a year. Add in credits covering emerging technologies, such as Direct Air Capture with Carbon Storage and Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage, and we estimate the overall market could reach in excess of 15GT a year."

The report argues voluntary carbon markets could therefore play a "key role" in accelerating progress towards net zero goals by acting as a vehicle for private capital to flow to developing countries. It also said that a defined set of standards setting benchmark price and the adoption of verification processes - such as the Core Carbon Principles launched by the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets in March - could see the market play a pivotal role in accelerating "least-cost decarbonisation".

"Continued failure to mobilise finance for mitigation efforts in developing countries represents a large source of physical climate risk as this is precisely where emissions are projected to rise the most and thus where capital has the greatest potential impact on emissions, particularly in facilitating early-stage transition movements such as the decoupling from coal," it states.

"A second-level effect of the voluntary carbon market is that it sets financial incentives for policymakers to protect carbon sinks, generating additional positive environmental impacts by protecting nature-based solutions as well as creating positive co-benefits for biodiversity."

The assessment came alongside related carbon credit news today from Heavy Finance - a European climate tech investment marketplace for the agricultural industry -which has set out plans to generate 250,000 carbon credits in the UK and Europe in 2024.

The bulk of these carbon credits, which are expected to remove 250,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere, are to be generated in Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria with a view to expanding across Europe over the next 18 months.

The investments are expected to raise funds for no-tillage and sustainable farming practices to remove CO2 and tackle food shortages across Europe, HeavyFinance added.

