Arven floating offshore wind project in Scotland to gain 500MW expansion

Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds have today announced plans to develop a second 500MW floating offshore wind farm off the east coast of Shetland in Scotland.

The development would expand the capacity of the Arven Offshore Wind Farm project to 2.3GW, an existing 50-50 joint venture project between the two renewable energy developers.

The Arven wind farm project comprises two locations, the first of which is a 1.8GW site east of the Shetland Islands which was awarded a seabed lease from the Crown Estate last year.

Separately, meanwhile, Ocean Winds was awarded a 500MW site in the same NE1 block, but Mainstream Renewable Power has now acquired a 50 per cent stake in Ocean Wind's holding company, and as a result the two sites are now being developed jointly which the partners said would "maximise their potential".

The proposed development has been agreed as part of the UK seabed owner Crown Estate Scotland's ScotWind leasing round which enables developers to apply for seabed rights to build wind farms in Scottish waters and is expected to provide as much as 27.6GW of new generating capacity over the next decade.

The Arven wind farm partners said they have begun early-stage local engagement on the project, including meetings with supply chain partners, local authorities and fisheries representatives.

Adam Morrison, UK country manager for Ocean Winds, said plans to expand the Arven floating offshore wind farm marked a "significant milestone" in its partnership with Mainstream Renewable Power, allowing them to combine resources to develop their largest floating offshore wind farm to date.

"This experienced partnership will capitalise on delivery experience both in Scotland and internationally," he added. "We have already commenced surveys and a programme of early local engagement, including the fishing industry, and we are committed to working closely with the local community in developing this larger Arven project, which will be a significant driver for the energy transition."

