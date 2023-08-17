SBTi: Companies setting science-based climate goals now make up third of global economy

More than a third of the global economy by market capitalisation is now governed by climate targets set through the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), with the second largest number of such firms based in the UK, the non-profit organisation has revealed.

The SBTi's latest annual monitoring report for 2022 published today reports a sharp rise in the number of firms setting science-based targets last year, with more than 1,000 companies worldwide securing SBTi validation for their goals, which is 87 per cent more than the previous year, and more than the entire previous seven years combined.

Overall, SBTi said companies representing more than a third of the global economy - 34 per cent by market capitalisation - had either set or had committed to setting science-based targets by the end of last year.

That includes 45 FTSE 100 companies in the UK which had set SBTi-validated climate targets by the end of 2022, with more than half of those - 24 - being added to the list last year alone. It means that, by the end of last year, 69 per cent of all FTSE 100 companies had either set or committed to setting science-based targets, SBTi said.

The report showed Japan as the overall leader, however, with more companies setting targets there than in any other country worldwide. By the end of 2022, companies with science-based targets represented 40 per cent of Japan's NIKKEI Index, according to the SBTi.

Indeed, the report shows strong growth in Asia last year, which saw a 127 per cent increase in the number of companies setting science-based targets in 2022. China experienced the steepest growth curve, with a 194 per cent increase in the number of companies validated over the period, the report shows.

In the US, 130 S&P 500 Index companies had set science-based targets by the end of 2022, and a further 82 had committed to set targets, which SBTi said brings its total coverage of S&P 500 companies to 42 per cent.

In July, SBTi - which is led by a host of non-profit climate organisations including CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and WWF - changed its submission criteria for companies, meaning the body now only accepts new target submissions which are aligned with 1.5C climate targets. As such, it said the rise in companies setting new targets this year indicates "a meaningful increase in the level of ambition for corporate climate action".

The change forms part of a new transparency push, with the corporate climate target standards body recently marking the entries of 62 companies and financial institutions on its publicly-available target dashboard with the phrase "commitment removed," following firms' failure to submit official emission reduction goals for approval.

The standards body also last year appointed its first CEO, Luiz Amaral, which it said formed part of its wider strategic program to strengthen governance across its operations. Amaral welcomed the report's findings, adding that it demonstrates "the enormous demand from the business world for credible, ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

He also urged more companies around the world to ramp up their climate efforts and to join the movement to secure credible, independent verification for their goals.

"From catastrophic floods in Pakistan to deadly heatwaves in Europe, 2022 demonstrated the human and economic costs of climate change are already being felt around the world," Amaral said. "Companies must act now."

Alongside its new CEO the SBTi also appointed its first chief impact officer and compliance director, who joined in January and April 2023 respectively. SBTi also appointed its first independent technical council to approve its standards, methodologies and guidance which the body said would provide "strong technical governance". SBTi plans to announce further updates regarding its governance next month.