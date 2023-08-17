Study: A-level students want green jobs, but struggle to afford relevant university degrees

A-level students overwhelmingly want jobs that can help the UK reach its climate goals, but financial barriers prevent many school leavers from applying to university degrees where they could gain the necessary skills for green careers.

That is the headline finding from a survey commissioned by OVO Energy, which found that seven in 10 students want to work in jobs that advance climate action, but 45 per cent are put off going to university to gain the relevant skills by its cost and student debt.

Shared exclusively with BusinessGreen, the survey findings show nearly half of more than 1,000 A-level students polled - 45 per cent - said they would feel more confident applying to a STEM apprenticeship than a degree course to gain the knowledge and skills required for green jobs.

The data also indicates student debt is one of the biggest barriers to A-level students' entry to university, along with high entry requirements, and the longer delay to entering the workplace.

OVO Energy's chief people officer, Charlotte Eaton, said the findings - which come as students up and down the country receive their A-level results today - demonstrate the importance for the government and STEM workplaces to develop and fund apprenticeships that can ramp up the workforce skills required to support the UK's net zero transition.

"Apprenticeships give young people the training and skills they need to do a green job and let them earn on the job from day one," said Eaton. "We must all do more to develop training programmes which feel attainable to young people of all backgrounds and incentivise workplaces to take on apprentices. These steps are essential to empowering young people and to close the green skills gap, taking us faster towards our net zero goals."

Government figures reveal the overall number of peoples starting apprenticeships this year dropped by 4.6 per cent, while the number of people completing engineering apprenticeships fell by 35 per cent between 2016 and the 2021/2022 year.

OVO itself said it runs various apprenticeship schemes, including a smart meter apprenticeship, a software engineer apprenticeship and a leadership apprenticeship run with social charity Aleto. The firm claims to have hired 150 people from its smart meter apprenticeship in 2023.

In related green jobs news, Jaguar Land Rover yesterday announced a major recruitment drive to hire 300 new technicians across several of its car factories in the West Midlands to support the production and development of electric vehicles (EVs).

The carmaker said all the new technicians and test engineers would be upskilled with electrification training, so as to ensure they were equipped with "vital skills" required to deliver its EV strategy.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said the jobs would deliver a boost to the region. "It's great news that JLR are doubling down on their commitment to our region with this new announcement supporting the Range Rover and future of electric vehicles," he said. "The West Midlands is blessed with an exceptionally talented workforce and so I'm so pleased this has been recognised by JLR as they continue to broaden employment opportunities for local people here."

One-third of the 300 roles Jaguar Land Rover is seeking to fill are for maintenance technicians at its Solihull plant, who are to be tasked with operating and maintaining the factory's highly-automated car body production facility, as well as working on a new £70m system to support production of a new electric Range Rover, according to the firm.

The remaining 200 technicians and test engineer roles are to be based JLR's Gaydon Engineering Centre and Whitley Powertrain facility, where they will work on the testing and development of electric vehicles, it said.

‘'Solihull and Gaydon are at the heart of our global operations and these roles are an opportunity for talented individuals to be part of our transformation to electrification," said Barbara Bergmeier, executive director of industrial operations at Jaguar Land Rover. "I am extremely excited to welcome a new cohort of individuals to develop their skills and join our family of proud creators of some of the most desirable modern luxury vehicles.''

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.