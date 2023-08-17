'Architects of their own energy usage': Home energy flexibility measures could unlock £14bn savings in 2040, report finds

Widespread adoption of flexible electricity measures in the home such as time-of-use energy tariffs, smart meters, solar PV, and batteries could collectively save UK households billions of pounds in the coming decades, according to new analysis today from Cornwall Insight and Smart Energy GB.

The UK's electricity demand is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years as more processes become electrified and digitalised, which is set to drive up peak power generation costs and therefore consumer bills. But joint research published today by the organisations found that adopting a more flexible approach to electricity use in homes nationwide could deliver major efficiencies that would help to cut system costs by £4.6bn a year in 2030, and by as much as £14.1bn in 2040.

As such, today's report estimates households participating in flexible electricity initiatives could see their electricity costs fall by more than 14 per cent in 2030 and by more than half in 2040, unlocking predicted annual savings of £115 and £375 respectively for an average household.

Moreover, customers who adopt self-generation measures such as solar panels and energy storage stand to save hundreds of pounds more on their energy bills by avoiding the need for power from the grid during high-cost periods, the report claims.

Yet even households which do not actively adopt flexibility measures are set to see an overall reduction in their electricity bill as a result of a more efficient system, it said.

Modelling by Cornwall Insight and Smart Energy GB for the report also forecasts that future flexible electricity usage could cover the potential output of four gas-fired power stations in 2030, which would amount to both annual cost-savings of more than £2.5bn in addition significant environmental benefits by slashing energy use and therefore emissions.

It would also help save the country close to £1bn in 2030 by helping to avoid costly transmission infrastructure upgrades, according to the research.

Anna Moss, senior consultant at Cornwall Insight, said the analysis demonstrated the "immense potential" of flexible household electricity measures and devices to support the creation of a renewables-based energy system in the UK.

"By empowering consumers to become the architects of their own energy usage as well as supporting home decarbonisation technologies across the consumer base, the government can reduce expenses, alleviate strain on the grid, and even eliminate the need for additional costly gas-fired power stations," she said.

"This is a defining moment in our energy journey. Britain is moving along the path to a more electrified future, where household engagement with flexibility will enable us to reach net zero at lower cost, allowing consumers to realise the financial benefits associated. Smart meters play a pivotal role in this transition, providing crucial data and insights that empower consumers to optimise their energy use. By embracing household flexibility, we not only revolutionise our electricity landscape but also rejuvenate our commitment to a greener, more sustainable future."

The findings come just over a week before energy watchdog Ofgem announces the new price cap on energy bills next Friday, Cornwall Insight said it expected cost ceilings to remain significantly above pre-2022 levels, and few are expecting any return to pre-2019 energy bill levels before the end of the decade.

Flexibility services are widely regarded as critical to the UK's net zero transition, as they enable excess electricity to be stored during times of lower demand on the grid, and then released back to the grid at times of higher demand, therefore unlocking additional capacity to support the connection of more low-carbon technologies such as wind and solar power. In doing so, flexibility services and measures can help to drive down energy system costs as well as bills, while also helping support the net zero transition.

It comes as the UK market for flexible energy technologies continues to go from strength to strength. The latest grid flexibility market data published earlier this week by the Energy Networks Association (ENA) shows that, of the record 4.6GW put out to tender last year, as much as 2GW of flexibility contracts ended up being finalised, of which the vast majority - 70 per cent - were for low carbon technologies such as electricity storage, solar and biofuels.

Sara Higham, director at Smart Energy GB - the government's non-profit campaign to support the smart meter rollout, said that much discussion over how to meet Britain's growing demand for electricity focuses on creating infrastructure to generate more energy, but that enabling and incentivising consumers to use the energy generated in a more flexible way offered an alternative path.

"This report clearly demonstrates the benefits of flexible energy use and the pivotal role played by smart meters in creating a flexible energy system," she said. "More than half of British households now have a smart meter and the benefits to individuals and the country as a whole will only increase as installations continue."

According to figures from UK's public spending watchdog, however, just 57 per cent of energy meters boast "smart" capabilities, despite requirements for suppliers to install smart meters in all homes and small businesses being introduced a decade ago.

While the National Audit Office's latest review welcomed the fact 32 million smart meters have now been installed across the country, it warned that the pace of deployment remains far slower than anticipated. The report also found that around nine per cent of installed smart meters, around three million devices, were not working as intended as of March 2023.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters