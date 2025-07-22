Sustainable tech studio founder discusses creating speaker prototypes from plastic bags and failed Kickstarters
Gomi is a Brighton-based sustainable tech studio transforming non-recyclable plastics and repurposed e-bike batteries into repairable electronics. Founded in 2018 by designer Tom Meades, Gomi makes handmade,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis