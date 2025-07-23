'The North Sea is running out of gas': New study warns basin is unable to meet UK heating demand from 2027

New analysis by the End Fuel Poverty Coalition warns UK must urgently switch to renewable heating sources to avoid relying on imported gas and volatile international fossil fuel markets
The UK will no longer be able to meet its heating demand using domestically extracted gas from 2027, even if new gas fields are approved for development, meaning it is now more important than ever for...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis