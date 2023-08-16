Government hands out over £3m to support green AI innovations

The government has unveiled 12 green artificial intelligence (AI) projects which are to receive a share of £1m funding to advance innovations aimed at slashing emissions and boosting renewable energy generation.

The recipients announced yesterday include a solar energy improvement project led by Open Climate Fix that uses AI to improve forecasting of optimal periods to produce energy for the grid, as well as a project spearheaded by list.io to support the decarbonisation of dairy farming through the use of AI robots monitoring crop and soil health.

Another project - led by Secqai in Londpn - is seeking to reduce the carbon footprint of AI itself, by developing hardware that mimics the human brain so that a computer can reduce power consumption when performing AI tasks, and has won £100,000 support from the government.

In addition, the government has announced plans to funnel a further £2.25m funding through its AI for Decarbonisation Programme, with the money earmarked for projects that seek to cut emissions specifically in the energy sector. It brings the government's total funding for the programme to £3.75m to date.

The initiative forms part of the government's £1bn Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, which it said aimed to "cement" the UK's position at the forefront of AI and decarbonisation.

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Lord Callanan said the UK was "unquestionably world-leading" on AI and decarbonisation.

"This unique position means we must now push the boundaries in how this technology can enhance our rapidly-growing clean energy sector," he said. "It's projects like those announced today that will take us to the next step on our ambitious journey to becoming net zero, while boosting our energy security and creating a new wave of skilled jobs for the future."

In addition, the government has also announced that its Digital Catapult agency - which is part of Innovate UK and seeks to support businesses in progressing their ideas - is to receive up to £500,000 to launch the UK's first Centre for Excellence on AI innovation for decarbonisation (ADViCE).

The funding will be used to establish a new virtual hub aimed at bringing together businesses, academics and experts to advance research into AI solutions to help industries cut emissions.

Minister for AI and Intellectual Property, Viscount Camrose, said AI was delivering "transformative change in the UK", and that the technology could be used to benefit the planet.

"These winning projects are yet another example of how we are tapping into our world-class research base and home-grown expertise to tackle one of the most pressing global challenges of our time," he said. "Whether backing projects to help us slash emissions or supporting research to revolutionise healthcare for patients, we're harnessing the enormous potential of AI technologies to improve people's lives."

