Electric truck developer Tevva plots US move after merger deal with ElectraMeccanica

Electric and hydrogen-powered truck designer Tevva Motors is set to relocate its headquarters from the UK to the USA, having announced a merger yesterday with Nasdaq-listed electric car maker ElectraMeccanica.

Following unanimous approval from the firms' directors, Tevva Motors is set to be registered in Canada going forward, while moving its main operations to Delaware in the US and combining its manufacturing capabilities with ElectraMeccanica in Arizona.

The companies, which have both reportedly been facing financial difficulties, said the transaction would enable them to benefit from a "combined ability to capture the growing opportunity in commercial electric trucks".

Tevva said it would continue to serve its UK and European customers from its 110,000 square foot facility in Tilbury, Essex, but that it would also soon begin working with ElectraMeccanica to scale up production of its electric trucks at the latter's recently-commissioned manufacturing site in Mesa, Arizona, by 2026, thereby supporting the start-up's global expansion.

Founded in 2013 by Asher Bennet - the brother of former Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett - Tevva Motors has previously won grant funding from the UK government to support its development, and is aiming to sell in the region of 1,000 UK-made electric trucks this year after receiving UK and European regulatory approval in January.

The firm is currently preparing to deliver its first vehicle to Royal Mail, while it has also been building its 7.5-tonne trucks - which it claims boast a 140-mile electric driving range - for customers including logistics firms Kinaxia, Travis Perkins and TG Lyons.

The firm also expects to begin rolling out an electric lorry featuring an additional 'range extender' hydrogen fuel cell, that offers an increased driving range of 280 miles without the need for an additional charge-up.

However, the firm had fallen into financial difficulties, cutting staff numbers and facing legal demands from suppliers as cash reserves waned after its share price fell following a 2018 floatation, according to reports.

David Roberts, Tevva's current director - who is expected to become executive chairman after the merger - said he was "excited to merge with ElectraMeccanica and accelerate the growth of the combined company", and that joining forces would "enhance our advantages in this large and rapidly growing market".

"Since Tevva's founding more than ten years ago, we have focused our engineering and product development capabilities on developing a portfolio of zero-emission commercial vehicles that have generated significant customer interest," he said. "Our vehicles have undertaken more than 300,000 miles of testing and operating experience in real-world conditions by demanding fleet operators."

Roberts insisted to The Telegraph that the move to the US had not been motivated by generous clean tech subsidies being offered across the pond as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, but nevertheless argued the UK needed to "wake up as a country" to attract electric vehicle investment.

Under the terms of the merger, Tevva shareholders are set to own 76.5 per cent of the combined company, which is to be known as Tevva Inc. However, Tevva Motors' founder Asher Bennett has not been given a spot on the new company's board, with Tevva director Roberts set to become executive chairman and retain an "innovation-focused role", the firms said.

The firms' said the combined company expects to have a cash balance of between $70m and $80m, with debt of approximately $26m, with the transaction expected to deliver approximately $5m in annual cost savings by the end of 2024.

ElectraMeccanica's CEO Susan Docherty said Tevva offered "unique engineering expertise" in electric trucks, which she hailed as a large and growing market.

"We believe this is the right time and Tevva is the right partner with which to pivot from consumer vehicles to commercial vehicles and respond to commercial fleet customer demand for superior, reliable and cost-efficient trucks," she said. "The complementary operations of the two companies and our similar values and mission give me complete confidence we can jointly create significant shareholder value.

"Tevva is extremely well positioned in the UK and European market and our world-class manufacturing facilities, combined experienced senior executive team and balance sheet will help take our combined company to the next level."

