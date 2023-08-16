Sainsbury's to use cardboard coat hangers for its Tu baby clothing range nationwide

Ditching plastic hangers for its babywear range across 400 stores across UK expected to save over 100 tonnes of plastic

Sainsbury's has introduced cardboard coat hangers for its Tu baby clothing range at more than 400 of its stores nationwide, in a move set to replace more than five million plastic hangers.

The supermarket giant estimates the swap to cardboard hangers, which follows a recent trial across a limited number of its stores, could save as much as 103 tonnes of plastic.

Sainsbury's claims it is the first UK supermarket to make a switch to cardboard hangers, which it said its customers would be able to recycle at home, while also reducing the company's plastic use.

In addition, an in-store recycling service is being provided for customers to take back old plastic hangers, it said. The supermarket estimated that between January and July this year it returned 12 million hangers from checkouts, or the equivalent to 85 tonnes of plastic.

The move adds to a flurry of recent changes by Sainsbury's aimed at reducing its plastic packaging in recent months, including switching its laundry detergent packaging to cardboard earlier this year, as well as removing single-use plastic trays from its own-brand whole chicken range.

The retailer estimated that the plastic savings from these two changes alone combined to result in a saving of around 162 tonnes of plastic each year.

Government hands out over £3m to support green AI innovations

Stonewater agrees £200m sustainability-linked loan to help retrofit 36,000 homes

