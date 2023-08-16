BP leads $12.5m investment in green hydrogen specialist Advanced Ionics

Green hydrogen electrolyser developer Advanced Ionics has won $12.5m backing in a funding round led by oil and gas giant BP alongside additional investors including Clean Energy Ventures, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and GVP Climate.

The proceeds from US startup's first major funding round announced today are set to be used to help accelerate growth and initial deployment of Advanced Ionics' Symbian water vapour electrolyser technology, which is designed to help cut costs and electricity requirements for heavy industry.

Others taking part in the investment round include Aster as well as angel investor group SWAN Impact Network.

Advanced Ionics claims its electrolysers can reduce costs and electricity requirements for green hydrogen production - which uses renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen - by integrating the technology with standard industrial processes to harness waste heat.

While many typical electrolysers require over 50kWh per kilogram of hydrogen produced, Advanced Ionics claims its own stack needs less than 35kWh per kilogram.

Such efficiencies are particularly crucial for green hydrogen production, for which electricity use accounts for more than 70 per cent of production costs, and as such the firm claims its technology could enable production of green hydrogen for less than $1 per kilogram.

The system also uses "widely available" steels and other materials rather than more expensive metals common in other electrolysers, which also help to drive down costs and emissions, according to Advanced Ionics.

"The results we've achieved in our testing along with early customer interest have indicated that we are an ideal technology provider for industrial customers looking to augment, expand or replace their existing hydrogen production facilities with green hydrogen," said Advanced Ionics' CEO Chad Mason.

"BP Ventures' investment in Advanced Ionics is a powerful backing of our technology's potential to help accelerate green hydrogen's future and heavy industry's shift towards decarbonisation."

In addition the investment through its venture capital arm, BP also plans to explore opportunities to itself pilot Advanced Ionics' technology, it said.

BP Ventures' vice president Gareth Burns said the technology had the potential to "drive down cost and disrupt the hydrogen market".

"BP has a global portfolio of hydrogen projects, and as the world transitions to a net zero future, it's important to us to be investing in these technologies and advance the track to deploying green hydrogen," he added. "We look forward to working with Advanced Ionics on the next stage of its growth."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.