Free electricity, avoiding aircraft contrails, and surging EV sales: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Octopus Energy and UK Power Networks to provide free green electricity to local grids at times of high wind and solar generation.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

Industry confirms sales of battery electric vehicles soared 88 per cent year-on-year last month to account for 16 per cent of the market.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

Latest polling reveals 70 per cent of the public support the government's net zero goal, with just 18 per cent opposed.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

Tests carried out by Google, American Airlines, and Breakthrough Energy suggest pilots can steer clear of routes that create climate-warming contrails.

- by Michael Holder @michaelholder

Priti Patel's latest attack on green policies makes little sense and offers no alternative vision for the future - BusinessGreen takes the scalpel to her claims, line-by-line.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.