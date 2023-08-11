Free electricity, avoiding aircraft contrails, and surging EV sales: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy
Image:

Credit: Octopus Energy

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

'Power-ups': Octopus and UKPN to offer free electricity during spikes in renewables generation

Octopus Energy and UK Power Networks to provide free green electricity to local grids at times of high wind and solar generation.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

 

Summer sales surge sees one battery electric car registered every 60 seconds

Industry confirms sales of battery electric vehicles soared 88 per cent year-on-year last month to account for 16 per cent of the market.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

 

Over two-thirds of Brits support UK's net zero target

Latest polling reveals 70 per cent of the public support the government's net zero goal, with just 18 per cent opposed.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

 

Google study finds AI can help pilots minimise climate-warming aircraft contrails

Tests carried out by Google, American Airlines, and Breakthrough Energy suggest pilots can steer clear of routes that create climate-warming contrails.

- by Michael Holder @michaelholder

 

It's time for this country's hard-working, not-so-silent politicians to stop misleading the public about the green agenda

Priti Patel's latest attack on green policies makes little sense and offers no alternative vision for the future - BusinessGreen takes the scalpel to her claims, line-by-line.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

 

When voluntary action isn't enough: Does sustainable finance need better climate policy?

The start-ups creating food out of thin air

Most read
01

'Power-ups': Octopus and UKPN to offer free electricity during spikes in renewables generation

10 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A wake up call for opponents of net zero': Government predicts gas power will be three times more expensive than renewables by 2025

11 August 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Its future potential is extraordinary': What is in the UK's new Biomass Strategy?

11 August 2023 • 8 min read
04

Reports: Environment Agency advised water companies to prepare for 'low climate change' scenario

10 August 2023 • 6 min read
05

BSI and CISL select six green start ups for inaugural year-long support programme

11 August 2023 • 3 min read

More on BusinessGreen

Drax Power Station, this week named the UK's largest carbon emitter | Credit: Drax
BusinessGreen

Heat pumps, green policy turmoil and fake Barbies: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 04 August 2023 • 1 min read
The Hornsea offshore wind project is the largest in the world | Credit: Orsted
BusinessGreen

From Hydrogen village drama to Hornsea offshore wind boost: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 14 July 2023 • 1 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy
BusinessGreen

Smart tariff payouts, green hydrogen demands, and UK ETS expansion: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 07 July 2023 • 1 min read