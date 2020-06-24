Google promises to increase use of recycled plastic in gadgets
Tech giant has pledged to make product shipments carbon neutral by 2020
Google and Carbon Tracker to use AI to track emissions from world's power plants
A $1.7m Google grant will see satellite imagery used to track emissions from the world's largest power plants
Google and DeepMind deploy AI to predict wind energy output
Artificial intelligence specialists reveal project is using machine learning algorithms to predict how productive wind farms will be
Clean200: Green corporates resilient amid market jitters, rankings show
Clean200 list shows continued strong performance of world's largest green companies against stock market benchmarks
Shell and Innogy agree investment on €18m floating wind project
TetraSpar floating wind demonstration project could usher in new era of low-cost floating wind, developers claim
Google inks deal for power from 1.6 million solar panels
Tech giant reveals plans for two new US data centres to run on solar power
Three things you need to know about Malta, the Google-incubated and Bill Gates-backed startup
The energy storage technology company is proving that batteries aren't just for backup anymore
EU must set 'clear direction' for 2050 net zero target, member states demand
Member states and businesses pile pressure on EU to raise ambition on climate change and clean energy
Five things we learned from Google's green power data dump
Google is intent on sourcing carbon-free energy 24 hours a day - but it's more difficult than it sounds
Google launches solar roof scheme in UK
Households across the country can now use Project Sunroof to scope the solar potential of their rooftops
Multinationals urge EU for renewables goal of 'at least' 35 per cent by 2030
Letter from group of firms including Google, Amazon, Facebook and M&S highlights key role of corporate PPAs in delivering climate and energy targets
Fairphone and Apple top green electronics league table
Greenpeace says its rankings show big names such as Samsung and Amazon must demonstrate 'greater ambition' on renewables, resource use and hazardous chemicals
Google enters race for nuclear fusion technology
The tech giant and a leading US fusion company develop a new computer algorithm that significantly speeds up progress towards clean, limitless energy
Google inks supply deal with largest Dutch solar farm
Tech giant agrees Power Purchase Agreement with Enenco to secure electricity from local solar project
Reports: Google gears up to receive first wind power from Norway
Alphabet Inc. already has deal to buy 100 per cent of power from 160MW Tellenes wind farm, which will become biggest in Europe once completed
REBA, a Google SVP and a physicist find the equation for change
Barbara Grady explores how three award-winning initiatives could transform the US power sector
Google and E.ON team up to shine light on German rooftop solar potential
Project Sunroof expands out of US for the first time, scanning seven million rooftops in Germany tp assess solar generation potential
Toyota unveils purifying billboards to promote pollution-busting Mirai
Eco-billboards around Los Angeles and San Francisco suck pollutants out of the air
Almost 90 per cent of US rooftops suitable for solar power, Google finds
Tech giant's 'Project Sunroof' programme has analysed around 60 million buildings across all 50 US states
Google hails 'business sense' of going 100 per cent renewable powered in 2017
Company confirms it will reach milestone next year, underscoring its position as the world's largest purchaser of renewable power
New Google-led consortium to go Dutch for renewable energy
First step of new agreement with AkzoNobel, DSM and Philips will see four firms purchase nearly all energy from new wind farms in Zeeland
Google plans to re-programme data centres into zero waste operations
Google already diverts 86 per cent of its data centre waste away from landfill
Google snaps up 236MW of wind capacity to power EU data centres
Data giant agrees purchase of clean energy from new wind farms in Norway and Sweden
CDP and Google talk Big Data to assess natural capital use
Climate dislosure body teams up with Google as part of Big Data push