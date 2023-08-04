Summer sales surge sees one battery electric car registered every 60 seconds

Sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles soared again last month, according to new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) that confirm a new battery electric car was registered every 60 seconds during July.

The overall auto market continued its recent recovery, with sales of new vehicles up 28.3 per cent year-on-year in July. But it was the electric vehicle (EV) market that again outperformed the rest of the maret, with sales of battery EVs rising 87.9 per cent to account for 16 per cent of all new registrations for the month.

Sales of plug-in hybrids also grew rapidly, rising 79.1 per cent year-on-year to take an 8.1 per cent share, while hybrid sales rose 19 per cent. Overall, electrified vehicles accounted for more than a third of the market, as sales of diesel models fell eight per cent and sales of petrol models rose by just 13 per cent.

"The demand for battery electric cars was such that a new one was registered every 60 seconds in the month," the SMMT said. "Furthermore, according to the latest market outlook published today, this will accelerate to one every 50 seconds by the end of the year, and up to one every 40 seconds by the end of 2024."

The trade body also reported that there had been a record increase in the number of EV charge points, with 3,056 new standard public chargers installed during July. "This was equal to one new charger for every 35 new plug-in vehicles registered, a significant improvement on the same quarter last year, when the ratio was one for every 58 cars," it said.

However, the group also reiterated long-standing warnings that the government needs to provide more policy support if the sector is to deliver on the goal of ending the sale of internal combustion engine cars and vans from 2030.

"The industry remains committed to meeting the UK's zero emission deadlines and continues to make the investments to get us there," said Mike Hawes, chief executive at the SMMT. "Choice and innovation in the market are growing, so it's encouraging to see more people switching on to the benefits of driving electric. With inflation, rising costs of living and a zero emission vehicle mandate that will dictate the market coming next year, however, consumers must be given every possible incentive to buy.

"Government must pull every lever, therefore, to make buying, running and, especially, charging an EV affordable and practical for every driver in every part of the country."

The group has called on the government to continue to provide fiscal incentives to encourage the uptake of EVs and tackle planning rules and grid connection delays that are hampering the charging network roll out. It has also called for the introduction of a chargepoint mandate to sit alongside the zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate that from next year will require auto manufacturers to ensure 22 per cent of new models are zero emission.

The latest EV sales figures are likely to be welcomed by government, as it comes under pressure from some of its own backbenchers to delay the 2030 target date for ending the sale of internal combustion engine cars and vans.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted the government will stand by the target, as it is helping to mobilise investment in new EV factories.

However, reports have revealed divisions within Cabinet over the future of the ZEV mandate following lobbying from some manufacturers who fear it could leave them facing significant financial penalties. Other manufacturers have insisted the ZEV mandate is critical to providing investor certainty and helping them meet the 2030 target date.

