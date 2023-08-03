'We need a climate leader, not a climate arsonist': Greenpeace drape Rishi Sunak's manor house in 'oil-black' fabric

Greenpeace activists have this morning draped the Prime Minister's £2m manor house in Yorkshire in 'oil-black' fabric in protest at his backing for a major expansion of North Sea oil and gas drilling.

Early this morning, four activists used ladders and climbing ropes to reach the building's roof before then releasing a 200 square metre black fabric to cover the front of the luxury mansion.

At the same time, two activists unfurled a banner emblazoned with the words 'Rishi Sunak - Oil Profits or Our Future?' across the grass in front of the manor house.

Greenpeace said the stunt was designed to highlight the huge threat to the UK's climate goals presented by the government's decision to approve over 100 new oil and gas licenses and its recent rolling back of a number of key decarbonisation policies.

"We desperately need our prime minister to be a climate leader, not a climate arsonist," said Philip Evans, Greenpeace UK's climate campaigner. "Just as wildfires and floods wreck homes and lives around the world, Sunak is committing to a massive expansion of oil and gas drilling. He seems quite happy to hold a blowtorch to the planet if he can score a few political points by sowing division around climate in this country. This is cynical beyond belief."

Four activists scale Rishi Sunak's constituency manor house / Credit: Greenpeace

In recent days the government has announced a review of air quality and safe-driving policies, delayed the introduction of packaging waste reduction policies, watered down the UK's emissions trading scheme, and threatened to further delay energy efficiency standards for landlords.

Sunak also flew to Aberdeen earlier this week for a photo opportunity to promote the government's plans to issue over 100 new oil and gas drilling licenses for the North Sea and approve funding for two further carbon capture and storage hubs.

The government maintains new oil and gas projects in the North Sea can bolster UK energy security, curb energy bills, and reduce emissions by displacing more carbon intensive oil and gas imports.

But analysts have questioned the government's argument, insisting any new production in the North Sea would have a negligible impact on energy prices and would likely breach the UK's climate goals. The International Energy Agency, the UN, and others have repeatedly warned that new fossil fuel production capacity is likely to breach the global carbon budget required to keep temperature increases below 1.5C, as called for under the Paris Agreement.

"Sunak is even willing to peddle the old myth about new oil and gas helping ordinary people struggling with energy bills when he knows full well it's not true," said Evans. "More North Sea drilling will only benefit oil giants who stand to make even more billions from it, partly thanks to a giant loophole in Sunak's own windfall tax.

"The experts are clear - we can't afford any new oil and gas, and the fossil fuel industry certainly doesn't need another helping hand in destroying the climate. What we need is a clean, affordable energy system fit for the 21st century. It's time for Sunak to choose between Big Oil's profits or our future on a habitable planet."

A Number 10 source said the police were in attendance at Sunak's property. "We make no apology for taking the right approach to ensure our energy security, using the resources we have here at home so we are never reliant on aggressors like Putin for our energy," they added. "We are also investing in renewables and our approach supports 1000s of British jobs."

The stunt comes a day after Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps hosted a meeting of energy industry leaders at Downing Street yesterday during which he sought to reassure them that the government remains committed to delivering on its net zero goals.

"The consensus among energy firms was clear," Shapps said. "There are immense opportunities ahead and these can only be seized if the UK government, industry and regulators work together across the sector to accelerate investment into renewables, bring down bills and deliver on net zero."

However, attendees at the meeting reportedly warned the government that investor confidence in the UK had dampened in recent months in light of the challenging economic backdrop, on-going inflation, and mixed messages from government.

Industry leaders urged the government to take urgent steps to boost support for clean energy developers facing rising costs, tackle long-standing planning and grid connection challenges, and provide clarity on the timetable for delivering new carbon capture and hydrogen projects.

