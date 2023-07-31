Sunak green lights wave of oil and gas licenses - and two further carbon capture hubs

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has today flown to Aberdeen to confirm plans for a fresh wave of oil and gas licenses and the approval of two further carbon capture and storage (CCS) hubs in Scotland and on Humberside, as the row over the UK's net zero strategy continues to escalate.

Sunak is expected to confirm "hundreds" of new oil and gas licenses will be granted in UK waters, issuing a green light to controversial proposals first unveiled over a year ago as part of the government's updated Energy Security Strategy.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) is currently running the 33rd offshore oil and gas licensing round, and the government said it expects the first of the new licences to be awarded in the autumn, with the round expected to green light over 100 licences in total.

Labour has said it would honour any licenses issued ahead of the next election, so as to ensure investor certainty. But the Opposition maintains that it will not issue any new licenses if elected, in line with advice from the International Energy Agency and others who insist continued oil and gas exploration is not compatible with global climate goals.

The government said any new projects will be subject to a "climate compatibility test" it has designed to ensure they are in line with the UK's overarching net zero emissions goals. But critics have branded the proposed test as "toothless", arguing that while it should help tackle methane leaks and ensure the wider use of renewable power by offshore oil and gas rigs, the standard does not account for the emissions that would be released from burning the resulting oil and gas.

Speaking today, Sunak defended the new licensing round, arguing that it was better for the UK to exploit its own oil and gas resources than remain reliant on imports that tend to have a higher carbon footprint and can be weaponised by hostile powers.

"We have all witnessed how Putin has manipulated and weaponised energy - disrupting supply and stalling growth in countries around the world," he said. "Now more than ever, it's vital that we bolster our energy security and capitalise on that independence to deliver more affordable, clean energy to British homes and businesses.

"Even when we've reached net zero in 2050, a quarter of our energy needs will come from oil and gas. But there are those who would rather that it come from hostile states than from the supplies we have here at home. We're choosing to power up Britain from Britain and invest in crucial industries such as carbon capture and storage, rather than depend on more carbon intensive gas imports from overseas - which will support thousands of skilled jobs, unlock further opportunities for green technologies and grow the economy."

Sunak insisted new CCS projects could help ensure oil and gas projects remain compatible with net zero goals, as he confirmed the Acorn project in North East Scotland and the Viking project in the Humber have been chosen as the third and fourth carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) clusters in the UK.

The decision means the two so-called 'Track 2 clusters' can proceed to the next stage of development, meaning they qualify for a share of the £20bn of funding the government has promised for the nascent CCS sector over the next 20 years. The two projects are now expected to come online from 2030, following in the footsteps of the East Coast Cluster on Teesside and the Humber and HyNet cluster in north west England, which were previously awarded 'Track 1' status and are slated to come online from the mid-2020s.

According to the Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA) the two new clusters have the potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 19 million tonnes collectively, thereby making a significant contribution to the government's ambition to store 20 to 30 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps said the new projects would "help to build a thriving new industry for our North Sea that could support as many as 50,000 jobs, as we deliver on our priority of growing the economy".

The government said the Prime Minister has also tasked relevant departments and regulators to collaboratively report back by the end of the year on how to make best use of offshore resources to unlock CCUS and hydrogen opportunities in the North Sea.

However, CCUS developers have repeatedly warned projects will only proceed if the government quickly finalises the legislative framework for new projects and the 'business models' that will ensure financial returns for developers of CCS projects and CO2 transport and storage infrastructure. Critics have also questioned whether the promised £20bn funding package, spread over 20 years, will be able to secure sufficient carbon capture capacity to ensure emissions targets are met.

Ruth Herbert, chief executive at the CCSA, said the industry was "pleased to see the UK government pushing ahead with its CCUS deployment programme and selecting the next two CCUS clusters, as time is running out to meet 2030 targets".

"It is therefore vital that the government urgently sets out clarity on the process and timeline for selecting carbon capture sites within these 'Track-2' clusters and within the previously announced Track-1 cluster expansion," she added. "Billions of pounds of investment is waiting to be deployed to decarbonise these industrial regions, but firm plans are required to secure it."

The business case for new CCS projects has also been impacted in recent days by the government's surprise decision to make more free carbon allowances available to polluters, which has served to dampen the price of carbon. The FT reported over the weekend that carbon allowances in the UK emissions trading scheme (ETS) are now trading at a 40 per cent discount to the EU ETS, after the government announced more free carbon allowances would be made available from 2024 to 2027. The government insisted the free allowances were being rolled over from the previous period, meaning they would not impact the overall ambition of the scheme. But critics warned lower carbon prices would undermine investment in clean technologies.

"A robust carbon price is critical to attracting investment in clean energy that can bring down prices, reduce emissions and bolster our energy security," said Adam Berman, deputy director of advocacy at trade body Energy UK. "Swapping lower prices in the long run for a short period of low prices today is the definition of a penny-wise, pound-foolish approach."

Meanwhile, green groups again questioned the ability of new CCS clusters to compensate for the higher emissions that would result from over 100 new oil and gas drilling projects in the North Sea.

"This new announcement is nothing but a cynical political ploy to sow division, and the climate is collateral damage," said Philip Evans at Greenpeace UK. "Just as wildfires and floods wreck homes and lives around the world, Rishi Sunak's government has decided to row back on key climate policies, attempted to toxify net zero, and recycled old myths about North Sea drilling.

"Relying on fossil fuels is terrible for our energy security, the cost of living, and the climate. Our sky-high bills and recent extreme weather have demonstrated that. Rishi Sunak knows that any oil and gas from the North Sea will just be sold on the international market, making oil companies even richer at the expense of the rest of us. How will this help our bills exactly?"

His comments were echoed by Champa Patel, executive director of government and policy at Climate Group, who said: "The Prime Minster could have spent this week announcing plans to unblock onshore wind and tackle the backlog of renewable energy projects worth billions of pounds. Instead, his 'drill, baby, drill' approach will leave the UK further dependent on fossil fuels, do nothing to cut people's energy bills and send the wrong message to the rest of the world about the UK's commitment to a clean energy future."

The plan for new oil and gas licenses also drew an angry response from politicians. A Labour spokesperson accused the Conservatives of persisting "with their failed approach with a policy that will not take a penny off bills, do nothing for our energy security and drive a coach and horses through our climate commitments - while continuing to leave us at the mercy of fossil fuel dictators like Putin".

The comments came as the Opposition this weekend published a new analysis which calculated that the government's decision to allow the closure of the Rough gas storage facility had cost the UK £1.7bn in higher gas import costs over the past two years. "Despite warnings this Tory government shut down gas storage and once again left working people paying the price for their sticking plaster approach," said Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves. "Yet another failure on energy security hasn't just left families paying more, it's left us exposed and reliant on others."

Meanwhile, the author of the Conservative's own Net Zero Review, Chris Skidmore, branded the new oil and gas licenses "the wrong decision at precisely the wrong time, when the rest of the world is experiencing record heatwaves".

"It is on the wrong side of the future economy that will be founded on renewables and clean technologies and no fossil fuels," he added. "It is on the wrong side of modern voters who will vote with their feet at the next General Election for parties that protect, and not threaten, our environment. And it is on the wrong side of history, that will not look favourably on the decision taken today."

Today's announcement follow a week of attacks on green policies from the government, in the wake of its narrow victory in the Uxbridge by-election and the ensuing row over the impact of London's planned Ultra Low Emission Zone expansion on the result.

On Friday, more than 50 UK environmental groups - including Green Alliance, the National Trust and the RSPB - wrote to the PM to warn him that their collective 20 million-strong membership would stand together against "any and all attacks" on the UK's net zero and environmental agenda.

But over the weekend, Sunak used an interview with the Sunday Telegraph to insist he was "on the side of motorists", as he promised a review of low traffic neighbourhoods and the use of 20mph zones in urban areas.

However, he also stressed the government had no intention of delaying the 2030 date for ending the sale of new petrol and diesel internal combustion engine vehicles, despite calls from the right of the party for him to ditch the target. "The 2030 target has been our policy for a long time and continues to be," he said. "We are not considering a delay to that date."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.